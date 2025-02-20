Alarming details emerge in death of college football player Ben Christman
Some chilling new details have emerged concerning the sudden death of UNLV football transfer Ben Christman, including that he was having chest pains the day before he died.
Responding police officers were told by one of Christman’s teammates that the player was complaining of chest pains at a football practice the day prior, according to a police report viewed by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
One of Christman’s coaches had the 21-year-old undergo an EKG at a team facility afterwards, and that the results were sent to the team’s cardiologist, according to the report.
A day later, Christman was found dead in an off-campus residence.
The report also described some of the scene that Las Vegas police found when they walked into the residence around 10 a.m. local time on Feb. 11.
When the officers arrived, two unnamed UNLV teammates of Christman were already in the home and said they came to check on him after he missed a morning football practice.
One player told authorities that he found Christman laying “face up on his bed motionless with what appeared to be foam coming out of his mouth and his face and hands purple,” according to the police report.
The players called 911 and the emergency dispatcher instructed them to begin CPR at once.
Christman appeared to have been dead for a few hours and had a purple coloration on his right arm, according to the report.
“Our team’s heart is broken to hear of Ben’s passing,” UNLV head football coach Dan Mullen said in a statement when Christman’s death became public.
“Since the day Ben set foot on our campus a month ago, he made the Rebels a better program. Ben was an easy choice for our Leadership Committee as he had earned the immediate respect, admiration, and friendship of all his teammates.”
Mullen added: “Our prayers go out to his family and all who knew him. Ben made the world a better place and he will be missed.”
