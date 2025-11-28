Big 12 football program teases unique change ahead of in-state rivalry game
In college football, there's an implied home field advantage. But sometimes, the advantage goes a little bit beyond the benefit of playing in front of the home crowd. Sometimes it truly is the home FIELD advantage. That is the case for tonight's ranked-on-ranked matchup between Big 12 rivals Arizona and Arizona State. The Sun Devils have cooked up something a bit special.
Home Field Advantage
Arizona State is unveiling a massive field design that turns the entire playing surface into the top half of the head of Sun Devil mascot Sparky. While the ASU crowd could already count on the vocal and visual support of its army of fans, the field itself is now officially part of the home field advantage.
Groundskeeping Hijinks
Football groundskeeping advantages have generally been less aesthetic and more practical. The infamous Snowplow Game in 1982 was notable when the home field New England Patriots had a snowplow clear a path of ground for kicker John Smith to gain footing to nail a game-winning field goal. To their credit, the Sun Devil grounds crew isn't cheating here-- just designing a glorious home team tribute.
Arizona/Arizona State Matchup
Arizona State is a slight home underdog against the visiting Arizona Wildcats. Both teams are 8-3, but the Sun Devils have lost QB Sam Leavitt for the remainder of the season due to injury. State is 6-2 in the Big 12 and still has an outside shot at being able to earn a spot in the Big 12 title game with a win. Arizona, at 5-3 in the league, is stuck basically playing the spoiler role.
UA/ASU Series History
The so-called Duel in the Desert is one of the more even college football rivalries. Arizona holds an all-time 51-45-1 lead in the series. But Arizona State has won six of the last eight games in the battle and grabbed last season's win 49-7. The rivalry goes back as far as 1899, when Arizona State, then known as Tempe Normal, won the first game between the teams 11-2. That said, it's safe to assume that in 1899, nobody got to play on a field design anything near as impressive as they'll see in 2025.