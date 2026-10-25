Big 12 Has a Big Decision to Make After UCF-BYU Game

One of the biggest upsets of the 2026 college football season took place Saturday afternoon in Orlando, and now the Big 12 Conference has a major decision to make.

UCF stunned No. 2 BYU in a thrilling 39-31 double-overtime victory, sending Knights fans pouring onto the field at the Bounce House to celebrate the program's biggest win in years.

However, the celebration could come at a price.

With thousands of fans rushing the field following the upset, the Big 12 must now determine whether UCF will face a $50,000 fine for the postgame celebration.

Big 12 Has Different Field-Storming Policy Than SEC

Unlike the SEC, which imposes a standard $500,000 fine for violations of its field-storming policy, the Big 12 takes a game-by-game approach when determining whether schools should be punished.

The Big 12's standard fine is $50,000, but the conference reviews each incident individually to determine whether the home team provided adequate security and a safe exit for opposing players, coaches, and officials.

The SEC, meanwhile, has taken a much stricter approach, with a $500,000 penalty for violations regardless of whether it is a school's first offense or a repeat occurrence. The SEC does allow exceptions when visiting teams and officials safely exit before fans enter the field.

For UCF, the question isn't necessarily whether fans stormed the field, but whether the school properly executed its security procedures while the celebration unfolded.

And recent Big 12 decisions suggest the Knights could potentially avoid punishment altogether.

Big 12 Has Previously Waived Field-Storming Fines

The Big 12 has shown a willingness to waive fines following field-storming incidents when schools demonstrate that proper safety measures were followed.

Earlier this season, Oklahoma State avoided a $50,000 fine after its fans stormed the field following a stunning upset of then-No. 6 Oregon.

The Cowboys' celebration even included fans tearing down a goalpost and carrying it to a nearby pond, but the conference ultimately determined that Oklahoma State had followed the appropriate procedures.

Colorado also avoided a fine following its 2025 victory over Iowa State after the Big 12 determined that the Buffaloes had properly executed their field-storming management plan.

However, Arizona State wasn't as fortunate.

The Sun Devils received a $50,000 fine and public reprimand following their 2025 victory over Texas Tech after the conference determined that the school's handling of the celebration violated its safety protocols.

Those previous decisions make Saturday's incident in Orlando particularly interesting.

UCF's victory over BYU was a historic moment for the program, and the reaction from Knights fans was hardly surprising considering the magnitude of the upset.

But the Big 12 must now review the celebration and determine whether the school did enough to protect BYU's players, coaches, and game officials.

The conference has made player safety the deciding factor in previous cases, and there is little reason to believe Saturday's incident will be handled differently.

For now, UCF can celebrate its monumental victory over the nation's No. 2 team while awaiting the Big 12's decision on whether that celebration will come with a $50,000 bill.