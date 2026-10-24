Big 12 Faces Punishment Decision After Cincinnati-Texas Tech Game

The Big 12 now has to decide whether Cincinnati owes a fine after Bearcats fans stormed the Nippert Stadium field to celebrate a 37-24 upset of No. 8 Texas Tech on the school’s 100th Homecoming.

The conference’s standard field-storming fine is $50,000, but the league reviews each incident to see whether the visiting team and game officials had a safe path off the field. Cincinnati’s win handed Texas Tech (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) its first loss of the season.

Big 12 field storming fine rules

GAME OVER AND @GoBEARCATS PULL OFF THE UPSET! pic.twitter.com/66n8hQkbXe — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2026

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has tied the policy to one standard, saying “The Big 12 prioritizes the safety of all players, coaches and officials.” So the review will focus on how quickly Nippert security cleared a path for the Red Raiders and the officiating crew once fans reached the turf.

Colorado avoided a $50,000 bill in October 2025 after the league ruled the school “executed its field storm management procedures” following a win over Iowa State. BYU escaped a fine a week later after beating Utah, and Oklahoma State avoided one in September even after fans hauled a goalpost into Theta Pond following a 39-31 upset of Oregon.

The SEC, by comparison, has charged a flat $500,000 per incident since 2025.

Why could Cincinnati face a fine?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech’s last regular-season loss before Saturday came at Arizona State in October 2025, and that 26-22 result also ended with fans on the field. The Big 12 fined Arizona State $50,000 and issued a public reprimand after ruling that the Sun Devils failed to follow protocols, then announced the penalty the Tuesday after the game.

Arizona State also paid $25,000 in November 2024 when a premature storm against BYU took roughly 15 minutes to clear before the Cougars’ final Hail Mary fell incomplete. Baylor drew a $25,000 fine in 2021 after fans rushed before time expired against Oklahoma, which then-commissioner Bob Bowlsby said caused “an interruption of play.”

Saturday’s result was Cincinnati’s first home win over a top-10 opponent since beating No. 7 Rutgers in 2006, and it came a year after fans rushed the same field following a 38-30 win over No. 14 Iowa State.

Big 12 decision timeline for Cincinnati

If the conference follows its recent pattern, UC could learn its outcome as soon as Tuesday. The league informed Colorado of its waiver on the Tuesday after its 2025 storm, which matched the timeline of Arizona State’s fine.

The upset also came against the program that landed Cincinnati’s former starter. Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield said at Big 12 Media Days that “Texas Tech in particular had already reached out” to quarterback Brendan Sorsby with four games left in the 2025 season, before Sorsby transferred to Lubbock. Sorsby entered a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction in April and hasn’t suited up for the Red Raiders this season.

Cincinnati (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) hosts Utah at Nippert Stadium on Oct. 31.