Big Ten Makes $49 Million Decision That Could Change College Football

One of college football’s most powerful conferences has just made a move that could bring notable changes to the sport on the NIL front.

The conference has instituted new, eight-figure rules limiting member schools in their involvement in NIL deals as it prepares for Congress to vote on an historic college sports bill.

The Big Ten’s $49 Million Decision

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The most important aspect of those rules? The introduction by the conference of a cap of $49 million on NIL payments to athletes, which the Big Ten says is roughly the same amount that is being proposed by the Protect College Sports Act going through Congress right now.

Any school that violates the new cap will face “escalating financial penalties and other disciplinary measures” from the Big Ten directly.

As part of the rule, the Big Ten said it will allow each school to spend up to $27.5 million helping arrange NIL deals between players and outside companies.

When combined with direct payments schools are allowed to make under the House settlement, the total amount a school can spend on these deals will be capped at $49 million.

The rule is designed to follow the same financial structure as the Protect College Sports Act.

What it means for college football

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The decision by the Big Ten to create what amounts to a salary cap for NIL payments signals that college football is moving toward a more structured system for paying players, with a limit on how much schools can spend through some NIL arrangements.

The most consequential change is not the $49 million figure by itself. It’s the possibility that college football is moving from an increasingly open-ended arms race to fund rosters toward a more regulated system in which spending priorities matter much more.

The conference’s move is an attempt to put that system in place and give it a definite shape before Congress makes things official through legislation.

Where does the act stand now? It passed the Senate with a 77-22 vote, but does not have a scheduled date for a vote in the House of Representatives, which is in recess until Nov. 9.

What will the SEC do?

All eyes are on college football’s other major conference. The immediate question is whether they adopt comparable rules or wait for the federal legislation.

That matters because the SEC and Big Ten compete for many of the same elite recruits and transfers. If one conference limits institutional spending while another allows its schools more breathing room, that could affect roster building decisions.

What the Big Ten said

“While we await the passage of the Protect College Sports Act, which has our full support, it is imperative our member institutions can begin to plan, budget, and build their rosters approximating the act’s economic structure,” Big Ten Council of Chancellors and Presidents Chair Pamela Whitten said in a statement.

She added: “Our institutions remain in full support of the Protect College Sports Act, and this rule not only allows for a much smoother transition into the policies put in place by the act once it passes, but demonstrates our commitment to it.”

(Big Ten)