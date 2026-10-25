ESPN Announces Next College GameDay Location for Week 9

ESPN and its flagship college football program will hit the road once again this coming Saturday and is pitching its tent back in Big Ten country for the second time this year.

Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, and the whole College GameDay gang will be on site to watch the reigning national champion take on an insurgent Big Ten rival to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.

College GameDay visits the Hoosiers

Indiana will play host to the ninth edition of College GameDay this coming weekend, as the Hoosiers welcome Minnesota in Big Ten competition on Saturday.

GET READY, BLOOMINGTON‼️



We’re coming to your city to see the defending champ Hoosiers against the upset-minded Gophers 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JvlMz7IL7m — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 25, 2026

The good news for Indiana? Teams that host College GameDay are on a two-game winning streak, ending a three-game losing skid for schools that had ESPN on campus the day of their games.

Big Ten matchup with playoff implications

Indiana won a 13-6 slugfest at Michigan this past weekend, avoiding what would have been a second-straight loss, and improving to 7-1 on the year, but there may be questions around quarterback Josh Hoover right now.

Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti said Hoover was not 100 percent during the Michigan game, and reports emerged that the quarterback was dealing with injuries to his throwing arm.

He was well enough to run for the game-winning touchdown at the Big House, the first time IU won in Ann Arbor since 1967, but it’s worth keeping an eye on going forward.

Minnesota has had an up-and-down season, with losses to Mississippi State and even Purdue, but is on an upswing after knocking off ranked Iowa last weekend.

Luke Drzewiecki’s 46-yard field goal went through the uprights as time expired to put the Gophers at a solid 5-2 mark with a 3-1 record in Big Ten competition and sitting on the better half of the conference standings.

Who the experts like early

As might be expected, the bookmakers are siding with the champs in this one.

Indiana predictably emerged as the projected winner at home in this Big Ten matchup, and by some margin, listed as a 19.5 point favorite, according to DraftKings.

The book lists the total at 42.5 points and sets the moneyline odds for Indiana at -1600 and for Minnesota at +900 to win outright.

Where Has College GameDay Been So Far?

Host teams in bold

Week 8: Utah def. Houston, 21-13

Week 7: BYU def. Notre Dame, 28-24

Week 6: Georgia def. Alabama, 20-17

Week 5: Ohio State def. Iowa, 31-14

Week 4: Texas def. Tennessee, 20-17

Week 3: Ole Miss def. LSU, 32-24

Week 2: Texas def. Ohio State, 24-23

Week 1: LSU def. Clemson, 51-10

Schools With Most College GameDay Appearances

Ohio State: 71

Alabama: 66

Georgia: 44

Oklahoma: 43

Michigan: 42

Notre Dame: 41

LSU: 38

Florida State: 36

Oregon: 36

Clemson: 31

Texas: 30

How to Watch College GameDay

When: Sat., Oct. 31

Where: Bloomington, Ind.

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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