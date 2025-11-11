Big Ten defender emerges as top 2026 NFL Draft prospect
While the 2026 NFL Draft is still miles away, a new face is jumping to the top of the Draft rankings. While quarterbacks have generally been the predicted top pick or picks, there's a defender vaulting up the draft rankings. The Athletic's Dane Brugler forecast a surprising new top pick in his most recent Draft rankings-- Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese.
Brugler's top prospect forecast
Brugler put the 6'4", 240 pound junior linebacker atop his rankings. He noted Reese's varied talents at rushing the quarterback or dropping into coverage. "I don't know how realistic it is that Reese will be the first player drafted," wrote Brugler, "but he is the best draft-eligible prospect that I have studied in 2025."
Brugler did have quarterbacks Ty Simpson and Fernando Mendoza in the top seven spots in his rankings. There are actually four defensive players in his current top nine ranked prospects, with Ohio State DB Caleb Downs also very high in the rankings.
The asterisk on Brugler's projection
Of course, in noting that Reese is the best draft-eligible prospect, Brugler delivered a bit of a tell. Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith might be a better prospect, but he won't be eligible for NFL entry until the 2027 Draft. If Smith could go No. 1 overall, there's a strong chance that he would, based on his size, skills, and incredibly high floor and ceiling for NFL production. But with Smith out of the picture, Reese became Brugler's next prospect up.
Reese's resume
Reese leads a historically stout Ohio State defense, ranking first on the team in tackles (55) and a close second in tackles for loss (10) and sacks (6.5). Reese has at least one tackle for loss in each of Ohio State's last five games. In his second year of significant playing time, Reese is steadily improving on a week to week basis.
Ohio State's dominance
With Reese as the leader, Ohio State is the nation's top scoring defense by almost a full score per game (7.2 points per game allowed, with Indiana second at 12.1). Ohio State's 211.6 yards per game allowed also leads college football, this time by 21 yards per game over second place Toledo.