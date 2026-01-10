There are 2 blue-chip prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, and maybe more

The 2026 NFL Draft is more interesting than excellent. The best players play positions that aren’t usually drafted highly. The top quarterbacks are talented enough, but not transformative in nature. All of this points to a fluid draft process where all-star games and the NFL combine play a massive role in outcomes. Scheme and fit will be more important to some teams than a player’s ceiling.

The Blue-Chips

Not a surprise to many, Downs will be the talk of the draft amongst teams needing an identity on defense. The importance of the nickel defender in a league shifting back towards under center offenses can’t be understated. Downs was the heart and soul of the Buckeyes defense on their way to a national championship in 2024. He has the pedigree, the versatility, and the leadership. This is a rare transformational talent at the safety position.

He’s not the twitchiest back we’ve seen in recent years, but Love is explosive. The benchmark for blue-chip running backs in the modern NFL is the ability to go 80 yards combined with passing upside. Love has the willingness to pass protect and the comfortability to run routes from anywhere. It’s the breakaway speed combined with his downhill running style that make him a threat on early downs. In the right offense, this is a perennial 1,200 yard back.

Possible Blue-Chips

Arvell Reese

Reese without question will add pass rush juice to whatever defense drafts him. I think the main issue in labeling Reese a blue-chip prospect is the positional question mark he carries. Many evaluators will be watching the combine closely to see how he measures. I personally would like him to play full-time edge, but recognize that may be limited to a 3-4 scheme. A lot of teams will view Reese as an early down linebacker who can slide to edge on passing downs.

Carnell Tate

Tate’s evaluation is more unknown than the rest of the players on this list. Some teams may even prefer Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State, but he has medical concerns. Tate is a similar player with a more undeveloped frame. There’s ability here to turn the Ohio State receiver into a more physically imposing weapon in the pros. His NFL combine performance will be an intriguing watch. I believe he may stun some scouts with his forty yard dash time.