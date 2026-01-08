Caleb Downs 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Caleb Downs may be the best football player and prospect in this draft class. He is a defensive back with the mentality of a linebacker and a nose for the football. Downs played one year at Alabama before transferring to Ohio State for the past two seasons.

Downs comes from an NFL bloodline. His father Gary was a running back with stints on the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons. Caleb is also the younger brother of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver, Josh Downs. Caleb and Josh are nephews to former pro-bowl corner back and current New York Jets assistant defensive backs coach Dre Bly.

Downs is a reflection of where the sport has taken versatile defensive backs, especially in the NFL. The best defenses in the NFL deploy elite renaissance defensive backs to counter lighter using lighter boxes and nickel defenses more often.

Downs is a safety but realistically in name only. He was utilized a variety of ways this season and all over the field. Downs' snap count totals show he was even getting reps off the edge.

Caleb Downs 2025 season snap alignment | Created by Thomas Martinez

Downs has an uncanny ability to find the football regardless of alignment. Ohio State would often bring downs five or six yards off the line of scrimmage and essentially replace linebacker Arvell Reese when he was sent on a run blitz.

Measurables

Name: Caleb Downs

Caleb Downs Height/weight/class: 6'0 205lbs, safety, Junior

6'0 205lbs, safety, Junior Awards: 2024 and 2025 consensus All-American, 2025 Jim Thorpe award (Nations best defensive back, 2025 Lott Trophy (Awarded to defender with outstanding character)

What Caleb Downs does well

Phenomenal instincts and plays as if he has eyes in the back of his head

Shows ability to minimize yards after catch and closes quickly on ball carriers and receivers in the open field

An immediate impact defender who displays elite versatility and can be a force multiplier in a modern defense.

Where Caleb Downs can improve

Goes full throttle 100 percent of the time leading to an occasional missed tackle, poor angle or over pursuit

Tends to focus on big hits and will miss interception opportunities to crush a receiver

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: A

Position rank: #1 Safety

Expected draft round: First, top 15

Summary

The safety position is unfortunately one of the positions given the least value in the NFL draft. For Caleb Downs it shouldn't matter. Safeties like Derwin James and Kyle Hamilton have proven the value of these types of players on defense and Downs will have the opportunity to join their ranks.

Downs will slide somewhat in the draft due to the positional value argument. Whichever team lands him will immediately upgrade their defense.