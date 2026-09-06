A defensive back catching the ball from out of bounds seemed to have ended the contest between Michigan and Western Michigan. Instead, it triggered a review, a rules citation and a wave of accusations that will follow college football into Week 2.

Western Michigan appeared to have pulled off the biggest upset of the young season Saturday night at Michigan Stadium, stopping a Bryce Underwood Hail Mary as the clock hit zero. The Broncos' sideline poured onto the field. Then officials sent the play to review, put one second back on the clock, and watched Underwood find JJ Buchanan for the winning score on a second attempt. Michigan escaped with a 13-12 win. The Big Ten spent Saturday night explaining why.

The Big Ten's explanation for the extra second

A statement regarding the results of tonight's game between Michigan and Western Michigan. pic.twitter.com/DzJVN2ZLTc — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 6, 2026

The Big Ten released a formal statement citing NCAA Football rule 4-2-3-a, which states a loose ball is out of bounds the moment it touches anything outside the boundary line, stopping the clock at that instant. According to the league, Western Michigan safety Micah Davis left his feet from an out-of-bounds spot and made contact with the ball with one second showing on the game clock, not zero.

The statement leaned heavily on synchronization. The Big Ten said all broadcast cameras tied to its replay system, including the one trained directly on the stadium game clock, are aligned using a strobe system 85 minutes before kickoff. That process, the league said, is what let officials determine Davis touched the ball before time actually expired, even though NBC's broadcast clock showed 0:00 as the ball was caught.

NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay pushed back on air, saying the ball was still in the air when the broadcast clock reached zero and that the discrepancy likely traces to a separate video system used in the replay booth running on a different sync than the network feed.

Western Michigan coach Lance Taylor said afterward that the clock had already passed zero by his own read from the sideline before Davis ever touched the football.

Western Michigan pushes for a second look

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) makes a pass against Western Michigan during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Western Michigan president Russ Kavalhuna addressed reporters after the game, an uncommon move for a school president following a football loss. He said the university would go through the Mid-American Conference and reach out to the Big Ten to ask whether further review was possible, while acknowledging he did not know whether the outcome could be changed at that point.

The online reaction moved beyond mere disagreement with the call. One national college football columnist accused Big Ten officials of manipulating the result to protect Michigan, citing the stakes attached to the game, Kyle Whittingham's debut as head coach, and Underwood's high-profile status at quarterback. Michigan entered as a 27.5-point favorite and had paid Western Michigan $1.5 million to play the game in Ann Arbor.

Western Michigan fell to 0-9 all-time against Michigan. The Broncos had forced three turnovers and kicked four field goals to build their lead, only to watch the extra second erase what would have been the program's first win over its in-state rival.

The Wolverines need to get it together ahead of Week 2 as they'll host No. 10 Oklahoma, who are fresh off a 51-0 shutout against UTEP.