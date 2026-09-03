Lane Kiffin vs. SEC Joins a Short List of College Football's Wildest Conference Lawsuits

College football’s decision makers have long preferred discreet, closed-door negotiations and the security of written bylaws to iron out their disputes rather than court rooms.

But on this very special occasion, the SEC is taking it to the judge , and as its first witness, they’re calling on Lane Kiffin.

The SEC vs. Lane Kiffin

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Days before he’s set to debut as LSU’s head football coach on Saturday against Clemson, the SEC filed a federal lawsuit in the Northern District of Alabama against LSU, its board of supervisors, its school president, its athletic director, and Kiffin himself.

Why? Because the conference is seeking declaratory and injunctive relief, arguing that LSU’s coordinated effort to recruit former NFL players to its football roster violates the SEC’s First Amendment right of expressive association.

Controversial eligibility rules are the primary cause

The dispute stems from players’ challenges to the NCAA eligibility rules and returning to college for a fifth year after having already signed pro contracts or spent time on a pro roster.

A judge in Louisiana issued a temporary restraining order allowing those players back in school, which in turn moved the SEC to introduce very harsh punishments against schools following it, which in turn moved another judge to prevent the SEC from enforcing its own rule.

The SEC alleges that LSU and Kiffin treated the legal openings as an opportunity, pursuing players who were on NFL rosters this preseason, and thereby forcing the conference to associate with conduct its members had rejected.

This case joins a short, but memorable, list of other high-stakes conference lawsuits that have tested the boundaries of membership, governance, and competitive integrity.

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan vs. Big Ten

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Back in 2023, Michigan and then-football coach Jim Harbaugh sought a temporary restraining order against the Big Ten after the conference suspended Harbaugh for the last three regular season games amid the infamous sign-stealing investigation.

Michigan argued the sanction would cause irreparable harm, but the two sides later settled with Harbaugh serving the suspension and the conference closing its probe. Michigan won the national championship that year, incidentally.

Florida State (and then Clemson) vs. The ACC

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That same year, Florida State took its conference to court over the grant of rights agreement and the league’s very expensive exit penalties back when conference realignment was the big thing and the Seminoles seemingly wanted a way out.

FSU claimed the agreement trapped members in an underperforming media deal with draconian costs exceeding $500 million, and Clemson followed with a related action in 2024, making a similar argument about media rights and withdrawal fees.

Both schools settled in 2025 with revised exit fee schedules, which dropped to around $75 million, and allows departing schools to retain future media rights, in addition to revenue adjustments that favor higher-viewership schools, like FSU and Clemson.

Beavers, Cougars vs. The Pac-12

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Back during realignment when most of the Pac-12 evaporated as marquee members bolted for other conferences, Oregon State and Washington State were the only parts of the Conference of Champions that were left standing.

In turn, they sued the Pac-12 in 2023 to establish that the departing schools had forfeited their seats on the board when they announced their exits.

Courts finally sided with the two schools, granting them control over the conference’s governance and assets that enabled a path forward, one that included expansion that kicks in this season.

See You in Court

These disputes all have a common thread: when competitive or financial stakes get high enough, schools and conferences treat the courtroom as an extension of the playing field.

The SEC vs. Kiffin and LSU adds a new wrinkle by directly naming a particular head coach and framing his individual roster decisions as a constitutional matter.

Whatever happens, it underscores yet again how fragile the voluntary association model of conference membership has become.