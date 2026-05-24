Big Ten Passing Yards Leader Predicted to Win Heisman Trophy in 2026

USC spent most of the 2024 season searching for a starting quarterback. Miller Moss got the job, struggled, and eventually transferred out. The solution had been on the roster the whole time.

After transferring from UNLV in January 2024 and spending the bulk of his first season in Los Angeles holding a clipboard, Jayden Maiava took over as the Trojans' full-time starter in 2025. He led the entire Big Ten with 3,711 passing yards, threw 24 touchdown passes and finished 12th nationally with a 157.8 passer rating while guiding USC to a 9-4 record.

Now, with 31 career starts and entering his third year in Lincoln Riley's system, the redshirt senior from Hawaii is drawing serious Heisman Trophy buzz. CBS Sports analyst Chip Patterson predicted Maiava to be his 2026 Heisman winner.

Maiava's rise from backup to Big Ten's top passer

His completion percentage sat at 65.8% in 2025, and his 10 interceptions left room for growth, but the trajectory was unmistakable. Pro Football Focus ranked him among the top 10 returning signal callers in the country heading into 2026, and his spring only strengthened that case.

Riley described Maiava's spring as a leap in confidence, personality and leadership. "It's just more confidence and more personality, more swagger, more attitude, and our guys feed off that when he does, and he's been like that all spring," Riley said. A buy-in from his head coach and teammates signals real chemistry.

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) is one of the top Heisman contenders heading into 2026. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 42-year-old coach also called spring camp "fantastic" overall, adding that Maiava has been "much, much better than he has been in any practice setting that we've had," specifically noting he has done it while bonding with a wave of new skill players.

That adaptability is exactly what Heisman voters want to see carry over from spring practices into the regular season.

Why Maiava can win the Heisman in 2026

The infrastructure around Maiava is sturdy. USC returns him, running backs Waymond Jordan and King Miller and the entirety of its offensive line. A quarterback operating behind five returning starters is not going to be running for his life.

The receiver room is the bigger variable. Biletnikoff winner Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane both went to the NFL Draft. USC brought in NC State transfer Terrell Anderson, a former top-100 recruit with two years of eligibility remaining, to complement returning sophomore Tanook Hines.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carry lofty expectations this year. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Four-star freshman Trent Mosley, who draws physical comparisons to Lemon, headlines a group of six receivers signed in USC's No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class that featured three five-stars and 19 four-stars.

The path is clear: if Maiava cuts down turnovers, USC pushes into College Football Playoff contention, and Riley's track record of developing Heisman quarterbacks does the rest of the marketing.