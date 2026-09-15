Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 3: Ohio State, Oregon Losses Shake Up the Top Teams

One of my favorite memes, "What's all that movement back there?" summarizes the latest Big Ten power rankings heading into college football's Week 3. Indiana grabbed the top spot with a 55-0 win over Howard, while Michigan climbed four spots after knocking off Oklahoma at the Big House.

Ohio State blew a 20-point lead at Texas and Oregon fell at Oklahoma State on the same Saturday, and those two losses reshaped the top of the Big Ten power rankings heading into Week 3.

Minnesota, Illinois, Purdue and Rutgers also lost to Power Four teams. However, Michigan gave the conference its best win of the week by beating No. 11 Oklahoma 17-10, and Indiana climbed to No. 1 after a shutout of Howard.

Here is how all 18 Big Ten teams stack up entering Week 3.

18. Rutgers (Previous rank: 18)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback AJ Surace (10) throws a pass during the second half against the Boston College Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: L Boston College, 21-28

Next: vs. USC, Saturday, Sept. 19, 3:30 p.m. ET

Rutgers is 0-2 after quarterback AJ Surace threw four interceptions in his first start, and the Scarlet Knights still lost even though Boston College turned the ball over three times.

Head coach Greg Schiano said, per 247Sports, "This isn't good enough. This isn't acceptable." USC has scored at least 39 points in all three of its games, which is a hard first Big Ten test for a Rutgers defense that has allowed 65 points in two games.

17. Purdue (Prev: 17)

Last week: L Wake Forest, 36-38 (2OT)

Next: at UCLA, Saturday, Sept. 19, 11:00 p.m. ET

Purdue thought it had stopped Wake Forest on 4th-and-15 in double overtime, but a review moved the spot and kept the drive alive. Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez then scored and ran in the winning two-point conversion.

Head coach Barry Odom said Monday, per On3, "I believe in this team." UCLA has scored 21 points in the fourth quarter of both of its games, so the Boilermakers will need a better pass rush than the one that barely touched Lopez for three quarters.

16. Michigan State (Prev: 15)

Last week: W Eastern Michigan, 35-7

Next: at Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET

Michigan State led Eastern Michigan just 14-7 at halftime before scoring three second-half touchdowns. Running back Cam Edwards ran for 152 yards and two scores.

Still, head coach Pat Fitzgerald wasn't happy and said, per 247Sports, "We've got to be better fundamentally in the second quarter." Notre Dame beat Rice 52-0 and has won 12 straight games by at least 10 points, a big step up from the two MAC teams the Spartans have faced.

15. Northwestern (Prev: 14)

Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun looks on during the first half against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: Bye week

Next: vs. Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET

Northwestern returns from an early bye, but the Wildcats could be without as many as five projected starters. Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-21 win over Weber State.

Head coach David Braun said, per Sports Illustrated, that the Buffaloes are "effectively and efficiently, explosively running the football with some really good backs." This is also the last game at Martin Stadium before the new Ryan Field opens Oct. 2 against Penn State.

14. Minnesota (Prev: 11)

Last week: L Mississippi State, 13-38

Next: vs. Akron, Saturday, Sept. 19, 12:00 p.m. ET

Mississippi State scored on its first four drives, and Minnesota took its fourth straight regular-season loss to a Power Four opponent since 2023. The Gophers also had 12 penalties for 115 yards. Head coach P.J. Fleck said Monday, per KSTP, "The penalties absolutely killed us." Akron lost its opener 38-16 at Wake Forest, the same team that beat Purdue in double overtime.

13. Maryland (Prev: 16)

Last week: W UConn, 38-14

Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET

Malik Washington completed 34 of 41 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns, and at one point he hit 18 throws in a row. Maryland won without starting running back DeJuan Williams.

Head coach Mike Locksley called the road trip "an audit for us" and added, per 247Sports, "Malik was really efficient today." Virginia Tech is 2-0 under head coach James Franklin after a 44-21 win over Old Dominion in which Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for 327 yards.

12. Wisconsin (Prev: 12)

Last week: W Western Illinois, 36-9

Next: vs. Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 12:30 p.m. ET

Wisconsin led 17-0 in the first quarter after Abu Sama III's 72-yard touchdown run on the first play and a blocked punt returned for a score. But the passing game stalled, and Colton Joseph finished 12 of 22 for 173 yards.

Head coach Luke Fickell said Joseph was "a little dinged up," per SI, and he added, "We have to be a little bit sharper when it comes to throwing the football." Eastern Michigan is 0-2 after losing to San Jose State and Michigan State by a combined 34 points.

11. Illinois (Prev: 9)

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) looks to pass during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: L Duke, 27-31

Next: vs. Southern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2:00 p.m. ET

Illinois led Duke at halftime, but running back Nate Sheppard ran for 147 yards and scored three total touchdowns for the Blue Devils. Collin Dixon caught 11 passes for 166 yards and three scores, tying a program record, while Katin Houser threw a costly fourth-quarter interception.

Head coach Bret Bielema said, per Sports Illustrated, "I just think that we did enough things to cause us to fail." Southern Illinois beat Southeast Missouri State last week, and the Illini visit Ohio State the following Saturday.

10. UCLA (Prev: 10)

Last week: W San Diego State, 28-10

Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday, Sept. 19, 11:00 p.m. ET

UCLA and San Diego State were tied 0-0 at halftime, and then the Bruins scored 21 fourth-quarter points for the second week in a row. Nico Iamaleava threw an interception in the end zone and finished 14 of 22 for 151 yards. However, the defense held Aztecs quarterback Jayden Denegal to 45 passing yards.

Head coach Bob Chesney said, per UCLA Athletics, "The defense had a really nice day overall and kept us in this game when we needed it the most." Purdue running back Fame Ijeboi ran for 114 yards against Wake Forest, so the Rose Bowl matchup will test a UCLA front that has carried the team.

9. Nebraska (Prev: 13)

Last week: W Bowling Green, 56-7

Next: vs. North Dakota, Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:15 p.m. ET

Nebraska led 35-0 at halftime as Anthony Colandrea threw four first-half touchdown passes and finished 20 of 24 for 222 yards. Jamal Rule added a 59-yard touchdown run, and the Huskers topped 500 total yards for the second straight week.

Head coach Matt Rhule said, per the Associated Press, "We're not operating against the scoreboard; we're operating against our own standard." North Dakota is 3-0 and ranked No. 6 in the FCS after beating Portland State 47-23 behind quarterback Jerry Kaminski's 336 passing yards.

8. Washington (Prev: 5)

Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) passes against the Utah State Aggies. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: W Utah State, 16-14

Next: vs. Eastern Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:15 p.m. ET

Washington held on only after cornerback Rahshawn Clark intercepted a Hail Mary as time expired. The Huskies were missing their top two running backs, and their backs ran for just 49 yards on 21 carries. Demond Williams Jr. threw for 249 yards and ran for 56 more, and safety Alex McLaughlin had two sacks and an interception.

Head coach Jedd Fisch said, per 247Sports, "We need to put the team in a better position, starting with me." Washington also fell out of the AP Top 25. Eastern Washington beat Northern Iowa 34-24 on Sept. 5.

7. Oregon (Prev: 3)

Last week: L Oklahoma State, 31-39

Next: vs. Portland State, Friday, Sept. 18, 10:30 p.m. ET

Oklahoma State outgained Oregon 554-281 one week after the Cowboys lost to Tulsa. Dante Moore completed 48.2% of his passes for 191 yards, and it was head coach Dan Lanning's first loss to an unranked team.

"We didn't have a lot of rhythm on offense; defensively, we gave up way too many explosives," Lanning said, per SI. "I didn't prepare our guys well enough." On Monday, he also pointed to a "lack of leadership" on the team, per ESPN. The Ducks dropped to No. 21 in the AP poll. Portland State lost 47-23 to North Dakota last week.

6. Iowa (Prev: 6)

Last week: W Iowa State, 16-13

Next: vs. Northern Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 19, 4:00 p.m. ET

Walk-on kicker Caden Buhr made a 42-yard field goal with 15 seconds left, and Iowa ran the ball on the last seven plays of the drive to set it up. Hank Brown played the whole game at quarterback and went 21 of 30 for 191 yards with a rushing touchdown. His 56-yard pass to Tony Diaz sparked the offense after Iowa fell behind 10-0.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz said Brown "showed real toughness" but added, per Hawk Fanatic, "We still believe in Jeremy, too, and we'll assess it week by week." Northern Iowa lost its opener at Eastern Washington, and the Hawkeyes visit Michigan the following week.

5. Penn State (Prev: 7)

Last week: W Temple, 27-9

Next: vs. Buffalo, Saturday, Sept. 19, 12:00 p.m. ET

Penn State came away with no points on two first-quarter trips inside the Temple 10-yard line, and the game was tied 3-3 late in the first half. Then Rocco Becht led a two-minute touchdown drive, and Penn State pulled away with 27 unanswered points. Becht finished 21 of 27 for 268 yards and three touchdowns, and he leads the Big Ten in passer efficiency with seven touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Head coach Matt Campbell said, per Nittany Sports Now, "I felt like nobody flinched, nobody wavered." Still, he added, per Sports Illustrated, "The team that we want to be and the team that we were today are still not equal." Buffalo opened its season with a weather-delayed win over UAlbany under head coach Pete Lembo.

4. Michigan (Prev: 8)

Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) carries the ball against the Oklahoma Sooners. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: W Oklahoma, 17-10

Next: vs. UTEP, Saturday, Sept. 19, 3:30 p.m. ET

Michigan beat No. 11 Oklahoma one week after a 13-12 escape against Western Michigan. Bryce Underwood ran a career-high 18 times for 87 yards and a touchdown, and Jyaire Hill's fourth-quarter interception set up Jordan Marshall's 1-yard score. The defense held quarterback John Mateer to 17 of 33 passing and has allowed one touchdown in two games.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham also cleared up his comments from earlier in the week, saying, per ESPN, "Bryce is our quarterback, and that's where we are right now." It was Michigan's first win as an unranked team over an AP top-15 opponent since 2008. UTEP quarterback EJ Colson Jr. threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score in a 51-10 win over Texas Southern.

3. USC (Prev: 4)

Last week: W Louisiana, 49-30

Next: at Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 19, 3:30 p.m. ET

USC is the Big Ten's only 3-0 team after Jayden Maiava threw five touchdown passes against Louisiana. Trent Mosley added an 86-yard punt return touchdown, and tight end Mark Bowman caught two scores. But the Trojans led 28-10 at halftime and then gave up 20 points in the second half while committing a season-high eight penalties.

Head coach Lincoln Riley said, per USC Athletics, "The penalties are going to be the most alarming thing for us tonight. It was a lot, and they were really at horrible times." Maiava has 896 passing yards and 10 touchdowns with one interception. Rutgers quarterbacks have thrown seven interceptions in two games, and USC hosts Oregon the week after this trip.

2. Ohio State (Prev: 1)

Last week: L Texas, 23-24

Next: vs. Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 19, 12:00 p.m. ET

Ohio State led Texas 20-3 entering the fourth quarter, but the Longhorns scored 21 straight points and Hollywood Smothers ran in the winning touchdown with 25 seconds left. Before Saturday, teams trailing the AP No. 1 team by 17 or more points had gone 0-223 since 2003. Julian Sayin threw for 278 yards, and Jeremiah Smith caught eight passes for 164 yards, with most of that coming in the first half.

Head coach Ryan Day chose not to let Texas score from the 1-yard line to save time, and the game ended on an interception. "I felt we had them on the ropes and didn't finish," Day said, per On3. "So yeah, this one hurts." The Buckeyes fell to No. 6 in the AP poll. Kent State lost its opener 57-0 at South Carolina, and Illinois comes to Columbus the following week.

1. Indiana (Prev: 2)

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana versus Howard football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last week: W Howard, 55-0

Next: vs. Western Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 19, 4:00 p.m. ET

Indiana's defense had five sacks and 12 tackles for loss and allowed just 57 total yards in a 55-0 win over Howard. Josh Hoover threw four touchdown passes, and Charlie Becker caught three of them, giving the receiver five touchdowns on seven catches this season. Lee Beebe Jr. ran for 112 yards and Turbo Richard added 108, even with cornerbacks Jamari Sharpe and AJ Harris out.

Head coach Curt Cignetti said of his defensive line, per Indiana Athletics, "We were back to how we used to be. As the game went rolling, they couldn't block us." Indiana has outscored its first two opponents 107-16 and sits at No. 4 in the AP poll. Western Kentucky is 0-2 after losses to Nevada and Georgia, and the Hilltoppers split quarterback snaps between Rodney Tisdale Jr. and Brock Glenn in Athens.