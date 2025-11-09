College Football HQ

Big Ten quarterback the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy after Week 11

The Heisman Trophy race tightened after Week 11, with one quarterback holding steady and another surging fast.

On Kalshi, the predictive market site, the odds of Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza winning the Heisman Trophy are surging with Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin holding firm in the lead.
The Heisman Trophy race is tightening, but the Big Ten still holds the spotlight. Two undefeated programs continue to set the pace for college football’s most prestigious award, driven by the poised leadership of their quarterbacks. One remains the steady hand guiding the sport’s top-ranked team, while the other is transforming improbable moments into signature wins.

As the regular season nears its finish, the conversation has shifted toward two names — Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin and Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Both have delivered performances that define their teams’ undefeated runs, and both have elevated their Heisman campaigns in dramatically different ways.

On Kalshi, the predictive market site, Sayin remains the favorite to win the award, but Mendoza’s late-season surge has made the race closer than ever. His odds jumped by double digits after a defining performance in Week 11, narrowing the gap between the Big Ten’s two brightest stars.

Indiana’s Comeback Sparks Fernando Mendoza's Heisman Buzz

Indiana’s victory in Happy Valley will be remembered as one of the season’s most stunning finishes. Down by four with less than two minutes remaining, Mendoza led a drive that covered 80 yards and ended with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Omar Cooper Jr. The 27-24 win gave Indiana its first-ever triumph at Penn State and kept its perfect record intact.

Mendoza has a 36% chance to win the Heisman on Kalshi, up 10 percent after Indiana's win on Saturday.

“It was the most improbable victory I have ever been a part of,” Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said. Mendoza threw for 218 yards, added one passing and one rushing touchdown, and absorbed three sacks against a desperate Penn State defense. “It’s just a rocking crowd,” Mendoza said. “When you hear that silence when you get hit when you throw, then you know it’s a completion.”

Even without star receiver Elijah Sarratt, Indiana found its rhythm. Linebacker Aiden Fisher returned from injury to force two turnovers, and wideout Charlie Becker led the offense with 118 yards receiving. The result not only preserved the Hoosiers’ undefeated record but also vaulted Mendoza into serious Heisman consideration.

Julian Sayin Holds Heisman Lead With Steady Efficiency

Sayin, meanwhile, delivered another composed outing in Ohio State’s 34-10 win over Purdue. The freshman completed 27 of 33 passes for 303 yards and one touchdown, directing four consecutive scoring drives in the second quarter that broke the game open.

On Kalshi, Sayin is listed as having a 43% chance to win the award.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) threw for 303 yards, one touchdown and one interception against Purdue on Saturday. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“They’re business-like, they’re growing up every day,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “They’re edgy, they’re competitive, they know what they want to get done.” With the victory, the Buckeyes improved to 9-0 and extended their winning streak to 13 games, remaining in control of their Big Ten and national championship ambitions.

Ohio State will host UCLA on Saturday at noon ET, while Indiana returns home to face Wisconsin in Week 12.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

