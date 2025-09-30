Big Ten quarterback power rankings for Week 6: Moore moves up
With a couple of ranked-on-ranked showdowns, the Big Ten had a massive Week 5. Some of the league's passers disappointed, but others shone. Here's the rundown on the league's starting QBs ahead of Week 6. In an 18-team league, we simply name the bottom of the list and then get down to discussing the top 10.
18. Preston Stone, Northwestern
17. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA
16. Mark Gronowski, Iowa
15. Danny O'Neil, Wisconsin
14. Ryan Browne, Purdue
13. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
12. Drew Allar, Penn State
11. Aidan Chiles, Michigan State
10. Malik Washington, Maryland
No offense to Washington, who was off this week. He's still a massive factor in the Terps' 4-0 start.
9. Drake Lindsey, Minnesota
Lindsey had a massive game in Minnesota's 31-28 win over Rutgers, with 324 passing yards and three touchdowns. In jumping the Gophers to 3-1, Lindsey moves into the top 10.
8. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska
Off this week, Raiola remains a solid passer, but hasn't earned a spot in the top of the league's passers. That's a testimony mostly to the quality of this list's top third.
7. Demond Williams Jr., Washington
Williams and Washington took a 24-6 loss to Ohio State, but Williams was 18 for 22 for a solid 173 yards. State sacked him six times, so his rushing numbers were less than stellar, but he didn't play badly.
6. Luke Altmyer, Illinois
Altmyer rebounded from an ugly loss to Indiana by throwing two touchdowns, running for a touchdown, and catching a touchdown in Illinois' 34-32 win over USC. That's the kind of performance he needs to deliver to keep Illinois in the Big Ten race.
5. Bryce Underwood, Michigan
Off this week, Underwood doesn't move in our rankings. The numbers aren't great, but the skills and moxie are both next-level.
4. Julian Sayin, Ohio State
Sayin was competent, but Washington held OSU to just 24 points. Playing from ahead, Sayin went 22 for 28 for 208 yards and a pair of scores. He could well be No. 1 in this ranking, but the three players above him have been exceptional.
3. Jayden Maiava, USC
Maiava is third in the nation in QB ranking, and was very good in a tough loss to Illinois. Maiava ended up 30 for 43 for 364 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He is second in the nation to Baylor's Sawyer Robertson in passing yards and is tied for ninth in touchdowns. He's been amazing.
2. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Second in the nation in QB rating, Mendoza was a game manager in IU's 20-15 win over Iowa. He did throw his first interception of the year and was just 13 for 23 for 233 yards, but IU got the win and remained undefeated.
1. Dante Moore, Oregon
Moore took care of business in the biggest Big Ten game of the season to date. He threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns as Oregon took down Penn State. With 14 touchdowns to a single interception, he's No. 9 nationally in QB rating, which combines well with a top-five win.