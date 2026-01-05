2026 Peach Bowl is latest of great quarterback matchups in college football

2026 Peach Bowl: Fernando Mendoza vs Dante Moore

Though Mendoza appears to be the likely number one selection in April, this is still an outstanding matchup between two quarterbacks playing their best football. The added weight of this game serving as a national semi-final only increases the intrigue. Let’s look at some historical matchups between top quarterback prospects and how they fared afterwards.

2024 National Championship: JJ McCarthy vs Michael Penix Jr.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) misses the trophy to celebrate 34-13 win over Washington at the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penix fell short of winning the Heisman trophy, but his excellent 2023 season carried Washington to the national championship game, where they lost to Michigan. McCarthy’s draft hype hadn’t fully picked up at the time, but leading Michigan to a title played a major role in his selection within the top ten months later. This was a clash of styles: the gunslinger versus the calm game manager. Both approaches earned high praise from NFL scouting departments.

2021 Sugar Bowl & 2020 Fiesta Bowl: Trevor Lawrence vs Justin Fields

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws in the pocket against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

At the time of both games, many expected these two quarterbacks to be selected with the top two picks of the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence did go number one overall, while Fields’ processing concerns entering the league caused him to slide to the 11th pick. Regardless, these matchups showcased the brilliance of the College Football Playoff. The two teams split national semifinals, and we saw marquee performances from both quarterbacks. Lawrence flashed his athleticism in 2020, while Fields showcased his arm talent in 2021.

2020 Regular Season: Joe Burrow vs Tua Tagovailoa

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. LSU defeated Alabama 46-41. Jc Bamalsu 73 | Jake Crandall, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

This game was one of the most talent-rich matchups in college football history. In LSU’s shootout win over Alabama, Burrow and Tagovailoa combined for over 800 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and 87 total points. LSU’s victory propelled them to a national championship and Burrow’s eventual number one overall selection by Cincinnati. Tagovailoa suffered a critical hip injury the following week that ended his collegiate career, but he was still selected fifth overall by Miami.

2015 Rose Bowl: Jameis Winston vs Marcus Mariota

Jan 1, 2015; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is defended by Florida State Seminoles cornerback P.J. Williams (26) and defensive end Chris Casher (21) on a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter in the 2015 Rose Bowl college football game at Rose Bowl. Oregoon defeated Florida State 59-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This matchup foreshadowed the elite quarterback battles the College Football Playoff would soon deliver. Both quarterbacks had already won the Heisman trophy, and Winston entered the game with a national championship ring. Mariota and Oregon dominated the contest, but Winston was still selected number one overall, with Mariota following immediately after. This is an important lesson for the upcoming Peach Bowl. One game does not decide an entire scouting process. The best player will ultimately be selected with the top pick when April arrives.