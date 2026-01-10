Fernando Mendoza's NFL draft stock is the talk of Indiana-Oregon

The Indiana Hoosiers and Fernando Mendoza were firing on all cylinders on Friday against the Oregon Ducks in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

In what was a rematch against their Big Ten foes, Mendoza and the Hoosiers continued its miracle run of a season, which saw them win the program's first outright Big Ten title since1945, earn the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff and also saw Mendoza win the Heisman Trophy.

It didn't take long for the Hoosiers to get hot, as they were up 35-7 by the time halftime rolled around. As for Mendoza who had already been in talks for being the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, he may have only solidified his standing, as he completed 10-of-11 passes for 110 yards and three scores in the first half.

An NFL draft sentiment that many fans and NFL insiders seemed to have agreed with online.

Raiders fans watching Fernando Mendoza: pic.twitter.com/34TpS4u8LP — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 10, 2026

"I’ve seen enough. Welcome to Vegas, Fernando Mendoza," wrote another fan.

"I hope Fernando Mendoza likes Silver & Black," wrote ESPN's Ryan McFadden.

"Anyone have a Fernando Mendoza Raiders jersey swap photo? Feels like a useful thing to have ready for the next 3.5 months," joked Field Yates of ESPN.

"There is no question who the #1 QB will be in the NFL Draft after tonight. Fernando Mendoza has more TDs than incompletions. 10/11 110 yards 3 TDs," wrote former NFL star Robert Griffin III.

"Fernando Mendoza is a lot better than I thought. These playoffs, against the best, he’s just rising to a totally new level. #Raiders fans have to be over moon," wrote NFL insider Connor Hughes.

I’m so tired of the Fernando Mendoza hatred.



It’s blasphemy.



Dude flat-out doesn’t miss throws and has an elite processor.



He is FAR above any prospect from last year’s draft class. — Coach Mike Sanford (@Coach_Sanford2) January 10, 2026

"i cant wait to see the Fernando Mendoza and Brock bowers Raiders," added another.

"Fernando Mendoza making the Raiders HC job more appealing by the second," said one fan.

"The Raiders need to add Elijah Sarratt if they end up drafting Fernando Mendoza The connection is unreal," suggested another.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While Mendoza's draft stock is soaring through the roof, Oregon's Dante Moore may have taken a massive hit.

The lone other contender for the No. 1 pick fumbled the ball twice, with one of them coming near his own end zone. However, the soul-crushing turnover came on the first play of the game, as he threw a costly pick-six, which truly seemed to set the tone for the rest of the game.

Needless to say, Mendoza has to love where he sits in the upcoming draft, while Moore may have just played his way back into another season.