After another long and arduous offseason filled with plenty of intrigue and roster turnover, college football is once again just over the horizon. The recent release of the preseason Coaches Poll Top 25 has given fans and analysts alike plenty to talk about as they count down these final few weeks before kickoff.

The top 10 teams in these initial rankings featured all the squads that figure to be in the running for the College Football Playoff come season's end, but each and every one of these squads have questions that still need answering.

Here is the biggest question facing every team in the Top 10 of the Coaches Poll heading into Week 1 of the 2026 season.

No. 1 Ohio State: Can the Buckeyes Reload on Defense?

Quarterback Julian Sayin (10) runs the ball during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a disappointing end to an otherwise stellar 2025 campaign, Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes will enter 2026 as the top team in the land per the Coaches Poll, and for good reason. OSU boasts one of the nation's deepest rosters, headlined by arguably the best player in college football in star wideout Jeremiah Smith.

Day and company will have to fill several massive holes on the defensive side of the ball, though, if they want to recapture the crown. Star linebackers Arvell Rease, Sonny Styles, and star safety Caleb Downs all heard their names called in the first 11 picks of the NFL Draft, and first team All-American Defensive Tackle Kayden McDonald wasn't far behind them at 36th overall in the second round.

The top-line talent will always be abundant in Columbus, but replacing 4 NFL-caliber starters is always a tough task for any squad, and it may end up determining whether or not Ohio State ends up hoisting the CFP National Championship Trophy next January.

No. 2 Oregon: Can Dan Lanning finally get over the hump?

Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is one team in college football with no apparent holes this season, it's probably the Oregon Ducks. Fifth-year head coach Dan Lanning has built a roster that would make his old boss Kirby Smart blush, with every position absolutely loaded with blue-chip talent.

With a roster this stacked, the only thing that anybody can realistically point to as a potential sticking point would be the coaching, and this has unfortunately become a recurring theme for the Ducks during Lanning's tenure.

Much like his longtime mentor once upon a time, Lanning hasn't been able to prove he can get over the hump and actually win the big game, even with some of the nation's top talent. Until he proves otherwise, this will be the biggest question on everyone's mind in Eugene.

No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs: Can the Dawgs get back to winning in the CFP?

New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart gestures from the sidelines against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have continued their regular-season success in the era of the expanded playoff, capturing back-to-back SEC Championships and securing first-round CFP byes in each of their last 2 campaigns. This typical regular-season dominance has yet to translate into postseason success in the 12-team field, though, much to the dismay of Dawg fans everywhere.

Despite drawing favorable brackets and first-round byes in each of the previous 2 seasons, Georgia has yet to win a single game in the expanded CFP format. The Dawgs bowed out of the Sugar Bowl at the hands of Notre Dame in 2024 and were sent home disappointed yet again last season by Trinidad Chambliss and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Smart and the Dawgs will enter the season as the odds-on favorites to win the SEC in 2026, and will more than likely secure a spot in the CFP, but the bigger question will be whether or not they can get back to their winning ways come playoff time.

No. 4 Texas Longhorns: Can Arch live up to the hype?

Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This time a year ago, all of the hype was centered around one team, and, more specifically, one player: Arch Manning. The prodigal son and latest member of the Manning dynasty entered 2025 as the Heisman favorite and was projected to go first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft before taking his first real snap as the starter for the Longhorns.

As is often the case in these types of situations, the lights were a bit too bright for Manning out of the gates, and he struggled over the first half of the season. He was able to pick things up over the back half of the campaign, however, finishing with 3,562 total yards, 37 total touchdowns, 7 interceptions, and a 61.4 completion percentage.

It was apparent pretty early on that any true diagnosis of Arch's QB potential would have to wait until year two, and that's what everybody is waiting to see. Can he build on last season and become the super star everybody had him pegged as since he was in middle school, or will the weight of the Manning name be a bit too much to handle yet again?

No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Can the Irish finally put it all together?

Head coach Marcus Freeman during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Notre Dame made their unexpected run to the CFP National Championship game in 2024, then fourth-year head coach Marcus Freeman made a statement that he and his program were here to stay. Now, after a disappointing 2025 campaign that saw the Irish left out of the final playoff field, Freeman and Notre Dame are gearing up to make another run at championship glory.

This time around, though, Notre Dame appears to have all of the pieces necessary to not just make a run at the program's first national title in almost 40 years, but actually win it. Led by star quarterback and Heisman favorite CJ Carr, Freeman has put together a roster that can compete with anybody in the country.

Now that the talent has arrived, the question has turned to whether or not Freeman and his staff can finally put everything together, and return one of the sport's most iconic brands back to the mountain top and end their 38-year drought.

No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers: Can Josh Hoover replace Fernando Mendoza?

Indiana's Josh Hoover (10) during spring practice at Memorial Stadium | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Indiana Hoosiers are coming off what is arguably the most improbable National Championship run in college football history, and the architect of that title was none other than Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, who has since left a Heisman-sized hole under center.

The greatest player in program history was the first pick in the NFL Draft, and now TCU transfer Josh Hoover has been tabbed to fill Mendoza's role under center. As such, the question on everyone's mind is whether or not Hoover has what it takes to help Indiana defend their crown in 2026.

Hoover was very good in his 3 years as a starter for the Horned Frogs, putting up 9,629 total yards and 79 total touchdowns in that time, but he's stepping into an entirely different world with the Hoosiers. He's going to be asked to lead a team with national championship aspirations, and whether or not he can rise to that challenge will most likely dictate how Indiana's season ends up shaking out.

No. 7 Miami Hurricanes: Can the momentum from 2025 be maintained?

Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hurricanes were the other half of last year's CFP National Championship game, making an improbable run of their own after being the last team to make the field. Things obviously didn't go the Canes' way that night, but there was still plenty to be excited for in Coral Gables even after the heartbreaking loss.

After years of being "good, but not great," head coach Mario Cristobal finally proved he has what it takes to build a winning team at his Alma Mater in 2025. His efforts in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail have ensured he has the talent to build a sustained winner, but that will all depend on whether or not he is able to maintain the positive momentum his program gained last year.

We've seen plenty of teams go on a run like the Canes did after years of building, only to let it all slip through their fingers the very next year. If Miami wants to avoid a similar fate this season, then Cristobal and company can't let last year's jolt of momentum slip through his fingers. They have to prove they can maintain that level of success.

No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies: Can the offense continue clicking without Collin Klein?

College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texas A&M Aggies finally broke into the College Football Playoff in 2025, and much of that success was due to the dynamic offense that star quarterback Marcel Reed and former Offensive Coordinator Collin Klein orchestrated down in College Station.

Reed is back under center for the Aggies this fall, but Klein won't be in the coaches' box, departing for the head coaching job at his Alma Mater, Kansas State. In his place, co-offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins has been bumped up to the full-time role, marking the first time he has been the primary play caller in his career.

There's no doubt that Wiggins understands the offense inside and out, as he served as the co-OC with Klein for the past two seasons, but calling plays and being the sole person responsible for the success or failure of the offense is an entirely different ballgame. If Wiggins is unable to maintain form, then the Aggies could end up taking a step back in a very competitive SEC.

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners: Can John Mateer stay healthy?

Oklahoma's John Mateer (10) reacts following the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback play is a recurring theme on this list, and the Oklahoma Sooners have a very big question surrounding their star quarterback in John Mateer. The former Washington State standout was widely viewed as the best signal caller available in the portal last offseason, and he instantly pushed the Sooners into SEC and CFP contention when he made the move to Norman.

Unfortunately for both Mateer and Oklahoma, though, nobody really got to see what he could bring to the table, as he broke a bone in his throwing hand during the Sooners' Week 4 win against Auburn. Mateer would go on to play the rest of the season after missing a game against Kent State, but it was clear he just wasn't anywhere close to the same passer.

He is now set to enter fall camp back at 100%, but folks in Norman are likely still wary about the long-term health of their signal caller. Oklahoma has the defense to go all the way this season, but the biggest question on everyone's mind will be whether or not Mateer can stay healthy enough to get them there on offense.

No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels: Can Pete Golding replace Lane Kiffin?

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lane Kiffin's departure for LSU should have been an unmitigated disaster for the Ole Miss Rebels last season, but it wasn't thanks to the steadying hand and exceptional leadership of Pete Golding. The longtime defensive assistant was thrust into the head role just weeks before the program's first-ever CFP appearance, and he proceeded to lead the Rebels all the way to within a drive of the National Championship Game.

Now, Golding will be tasked with replicating that success over the course of an entire season like his former boss. Kiffin may have left Oxford in disgrace, but there's no doubt in anyone's mind who built that program. Last season's CFP run will live in Ole Miss lore forever, but Golding is going to have to prove it wasn't a fluke.

Is he the guy who can deliver and keep building on what Kiffin started? That's going to be the question on everyone's mind this season down on The Grove.