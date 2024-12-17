Dabo Swinney reacts to Bill Belichick taking North Carolina job
Bill Belichick taking the head coaching position at North Carolina sent shock waves throughout college football, causing reaction from around the sport, especially inside the ACC, and from future rival Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.
Having to play against Belichick was not something Swinney likely envisioned when he got to Clemson, but it’s a challenge he’s prepared to meet head on.
“It’s incredible,” Swinney told reporters about Belichick joining the Tar Heels.
“I think it’s a great compliment to our league, for sure. It’s hard to get better than Coach Belichick. He’s an unbelievable, proven coach and winner. I think it’s really cool.”
Swinney said that he met Belichick just once during his career, but looks forward to getting reacquainted, when Clemson plays at North Carolina in 2025.
“I think we play them next year,” he said. “That wasn’t on my, I wouldn’t know, my radar coming into the season that the guy that’s got more Super Bowl wins than anybody would be coming into our league.
“I think it’s really cool, great opportunity for those kids that are in that program. I don’t have any doubt that he’d do an awesome job.”
Known as arguably the most accomplished head coach in NFL history, Belichick will embark on a collegiate-level job for the first time in his storied career.
As head coach of the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2023, Belichick won six Super Bowl championships, the most by a single coach in NFL history.
Belichick also owns the NFL record with 31 postseason victories and his 302 all-time wins are the third-most among any head coach at the professional level.
More ... College football's highest-paid coaches after Belichick hire
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams