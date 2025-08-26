Rece Davis makes ACC champion prediction for 2025 season
With a highly-anticipated slate of Week 1 college football matchups ahead, ESPN "College GameDay" host Rece Davis has made his prediction for the 2025 ACC champion, which will also secure an automatic berth to the College Football Playoff.
The ACC was filled with chaos last season after conference expansion. But despite the rise of SMU and the return to contention of Miami, it was two-time national champion head coach Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers that won their 22nd ACC title.
Looking ahead to how the conference looks this season, Clemson leads the way at No. 4 in the AP Poll with Miami (No. 10) and SMU (No. 16) also ranked among the nation's top teams.
The hype for the Hurricanes aligns with head coach Mario Cristobal landing Georgia transfer quarterback Carson Beck after finishing with the top offense behind No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Cam Ward.
Overall, though, Clemson stands at the top for Davis, which predicted the Tigers to defend their ACC title and secure another spot in the playoff.
"I don't think it's going to be much of a surprise for anyone," Davis said on the "College GameDay Podcast." "I'm going to take the Clemson Tigers to win the ACC again and to largely rip through their schedule headed to the playoff."
Clemson returns a plethora of stars, both offensively and defensively. Star quarterback Cade Klubnik is back as one of the top passers in the country along with three of his top weapons at wide receiver. On the other side, defensive lineman Peter Woods and TJ Parker might be the top players at their positions.
Swinney's Tigers won't have to face Miami in the regular season. Clemson's biggest matchup, at this time, will come outside the conference in the season opener against No. 9 LSU.
Clemson-LSU will take place on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC). The Tigers are listed as 3.5-point favorites, per ESPN BET.