Leaked UNC emails from Bill Belichick's girlfriend show role, concerns
The apparent role and influence of Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, has become clearer as some of her internal emails have been leaked.
Based on emails obtained by The Athletic in a Freedom of Information Act request, Hudson has expressed concern with how Belichick is being perceived publicly, and whether the UNC administration is going all it can to shield him from criticism.
“Is there anyone monitoring the UNC Football page for slanderous commentary and subsequently deleting it/blocking users that are harassing BB in the comments?” she asked in a Feb. 13 email.
The next day, Belichick wrote: “I cannot believe that UNC would support my being called a ‘predator.’”
Hudson also asked the school’s media team to get out in front of allegations of nepotism after Belichick hired his son, Steve, to work as the team’s defensive coordinator.
“Though Steve Belichick is in fact Bill’s son, he should be depicted and represented as his own established, credible entity as opposed to an extension to Bill,” Hudson wrote in a Dec. 22 email.
She added: “It can be easily misinterpreted that Steve is simply benefitting from nepotism but that is not the case. Steve was fortunate to have learned defensive football strategy from the ‘greatest defensive mind’ of all-time. He has earned his position due to his performance and output ...
“It is really worth emphasizing the point that Steve has the experience of being a COLLEGE defensive coordinator and will bring a plethora of knowledge to the coaching staff. I believe being strategic about the depiction of the Steve [sic] will prevent controversy and show upmost [sic] respect towards Steve’s career, validate Bill’s decision as a HC to hire Steve.”
Hudson’s email identifies her as the chief operating officer of Belichick Productions, though the report was unable to find an applicable business registered with that name.
Nor is Hudson listed in any official capacity on North Carolina’s athletic department staff directory, according to its website.
