Urban Meyer calls UNC a 'train wreck' on tape, makes bold statement on Bill Belichick
From coach to coach, Urban Meyer let out some pointed criticism directed at North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick following the Tar Heels' latest loss, warning folks that the NFL legend may not be long for the college game.
On an episode of the The Triple Option with co-hosts Mark Ingram II and Rob Stone, the studious Meyer recounted a baffling experience watching the tape from North Carolina's 34-9 loss at UCF.
"Before we discuss this, I wanted to do a little homework and I watched, you know, some tape on it," Meyer stated. "They’re worse on tape than I thought they would be."
Meyer backed that zinger up with evidence by explaining why not just talent, but poor execution on the field, is dooming the Tar Heels.
"You can say, well, we have really bad players," Meyer continued. "Okay, you brought in 70 new people. But I’m seeing things that just... you know, misfits on defense. For the listener, that means — as a linebacker takes on a block, he’s supposed to send that to the unblocked safety. So, if it if the safety’s inside, I’m taking on the blocker with my inside shoulder to force it to him. It’s not happening."
That's the defense, too, a side of the football where Bill Belichick has long been hailed as a mastermind. Unfortunately, Meyer's comments didn't grow more optimistic when he spoke of UNC's strategy on offense.
"And then, on the offensive side, it’s a train wreck," he added. "So, I don’t know. I don’t think it ends well — hate to say that."
Meyer isn't blustering with that opinion. He's a retired coach with measured takes and a self-described good relationship with Belichick, who he spent time praising before delving into some critiques. For him to call out one of UNC's units as a "train wreck" while warning that the Belichick era won't "end well" ... is pretty damning.
Many Belichick foes and detractors, especially longtime fans of Patriots rivals, are piling on the North Carolina coach, but the criticism holds more weight coming from a peer and another coach who respects and admires him.
Plenty of season remains for North Carolina to turn the ship around, but let's be serious, what is the shred of evidence that suggests these Tar Heels are capable of making a run in a power conference? Not much, it seems.