Bill Belichick’s UNC football journey: Hulu docuseries to capture every moment: report
It looks like college football fans will get the Bill Belichick show they were hoping for, as North Carolina football is set to be the subject of a docuseries on Hulu.
UNC and Hulu are finalizing an agreement to produce the series, and early production on the show has already taken place, according to Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel.
Earlier this offseason, it was reported that North Carolina was in talks with HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series to feature the Tar Heels in their preparation for the 2025 season.
The hiring of Bill Belichick, the man regarded as the most accomplished head coach in NFL history, to run a college football program was the bombshell move of the offseason, and it appeared all parties concerned were interested in exploiting that interest and giving the team some prominent media exposure.
But the deal with Hard Knocks producers fell through late in the process, with some reports claiming that Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, may have been the reason.
Hudson demanded that she be given content approval and “partial ownership of the show,” according to reports.
That explanation challenges what Belichick said about why North Carolina wouldn’t be featured on the show.
“Hard Knocks is training camp, and we’re not training camp. We’re just not. That’s not what we are. The drama of training camp, who’s a cut and all that,” Belichick said.
“We’re a season, and they don’t want that. There are film issues, too, but forget about the film issues. Just say you could straighten all those out, Hard Knocks just didn’t fit for us.”
But it appears this series is a fit for the Tar Heels, which looks poised to be the subject of a forthcoming program at some point in the future.
