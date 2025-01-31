Bill Belichick, UNC will promote Natrone Means to RBs coach: report
Another piece of Bill Belichick’s first coaching staff at North Carolina has been put into place as the coach has reportedly made a hire from inside the program to his offensive crew.
Natrone Means is expected to become the Tar Heels’ running backs coach heading into the 2025 season, according to a report from 247Sports.
Means is a former North Carolina tailback who has held a variety of coaching positions, including most recently as an offensive analyst for former UNC head coach Mack Brown.
He was a two-time first-team All-ACC selection, rushing for 3,074 total yards and scoring 34 touchdowns during his playing career for the Tar Heels.
Means went on to play in the NFL for seven years as a second-round pick by the Chargers, and became the youngest player to score a touchdown in a Super Bowl game.
Over his 19-year coaching career, Means has held various positions including running backs coach, offensive coordinator, and assistant head coach at Livingstone, Winston Salem State, and Fayetteville State.
