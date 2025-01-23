Bill Belichick signs North Carolina contract
Bill Belichick made the biggest wave during college football’s coaching carousel by taking the North Carolina job, and he’s made it officially by taking the final step: signing his employment contract.
Up to now, it was reported that Belichick had been working for North Carolina without having signed his official contract, a revelation that couldn’t help but start another round of rumors.
Especially when considering the notable change in buyout costs going forward, which technically leaves the door open for the head coach to return to the NFL if a position comes open.
Under the terms of his deal, Belichick can walk away from the program before June 1 of this year for $10 million, but after that date, the buyout drops to just $1 million.
Belichick has remained steadfast in insisting that he has no designs on going back to the NFL, a message that Michael Lombardi, his general manager at UNC, has reiterated multiple times.
But as long as those buyout terms remain on the page, speculation around Belichick’s desire to return to the NFL will always be a subject of conversation.
The agreement published by North Carolina confirms the details that were provided in the initial term sheet that Belichick signed last month.
Belichick’s deal is worth $50 million over the next five years, including a base salary of $1 million and $9 million in supplemental income, with the first three years being guaranteed.
The coach can earn up to $3.5 million in bonuses every year. Winning eight games is worth $150,000. Winning 12 games brings the total ato $350,000.
Playing in the ACC Championship Game is valued at $200,000, and winning that contest increases the bonus to $350,000.
Making the College Football Playoff will net Belichick $750,000 in bonus money, while winning the national championship increases to $1.75 million.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams