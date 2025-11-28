Surprise $15 million college football coach surges as new favorite to be named Florida HC
As Florida searches for the program's next head coach, it appears the answer will not be Lane Kiffin. On3's Chris Low reported that Kiffin is only considering staying at Ole Miss or bolting for LSU, eliminating the Gators from contention.
Kiffin had long been Florida's top target since Billy Napier was fired, and now the Gators will likely need to pivot to alternative options. It appears a new favorite has surged to the top of the list for Florida.
Kalshi has Tulane's Jon Sumrall as a heavy favorite to be Florida's next coach. Sumrall has a 67% chance to land the Gators job in the latest betting odds, more than double where the Tulane coach was listed at just hours earlier on Friday.
Washington's Jedd Fisch is a distant second at 27%. It is worth noting that Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz and Vanderbilt's Clark Lea both announced new contract extensions in the last 24 hours. Both coaches had been floated as potential candidates at Florida.
Here's what you need to know about the latest Florida rumors.
Tulane HC Jon Sumrall has been linked to Florida and Auburn jobs in college football rumors
Prior to the latest news, Sumrall had been a heavy favorite to land the Auburn job. Florida's increased pursuit puts Sumrall's future at Auburn in serious doubt. Sumrall is also a former Ole Miss assistant and could be in play for the Rebels job if Kiffin bolts for LSU.
"With Lane Kiffin down to Ole Miss and LSU, Florida has turned its attention to Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall, sources tell On3’s Chris Low, Brett McMurphy and Pete Nakos," Nakos detailed on Friday. "Sumrall could be in play at Ole Miss or LSU, depending on Kiffin’s decision.
"... Next to Sumrall, other names recently tied to the Florida search are Washington’s Jedd Fisch and Georgia Tech’s Brent Key. But the Gators have turned their attention to Sumrall and are working to finalize a deal in the near future."
Florida again plucking a Group of Six coach could be a polarizing decision
Sumrall was also a hot name in last cycle's college football coaching carousel but opted to stay at Tulane, signing a new contract extension in Dec. 2024. The exact terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Sumrall was already under contract through 2029 with an annual salary of $3 million, per ESPN.
Florida had been previously considered unlikely to poach another Group of Six head coach. Napier was at Louisiana prior to his move to Gainesville but failed to have success in the SEC.
