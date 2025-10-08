$51 million college football coach remains in danger of being fired: Insider
All eyes are on Florida when it comes to the college football coaching carousel. Florida's upset victory over Texas may have dialed down the tempeature on Billy Napier's hot seat, but it is still a warm environment in Gainesville.
Things do not get any easier for Napier and the Gators as the team takes on No. 5 Texas A&M in Week 7. Florida also faces upcoming matchups against No. 10 Georgia, No. 4 Ole Miss and No. 12 Tennessee in the coming weeks.
Back in 2021, Napier signed a seven-year, $51.8 million contract with Florida, per CBS Sports. If Florida fires Napier after the season, the buyout would be an estimated $19.38 million. Napier's buyout is 85% of his remaining contract at the time of his potential firing.
Florida HC Billy Napier is still on the hot seat: Insider
Napier needs to accumulate more wins than the recent outing against the Longhorns to save his job. On3's Pete Nakos reported that Napier still remains on the hot seat despite the win over Texas.
"The Gators picked up a 29-21 win over Texas on Saturday, which had industry sources already pointing to a second-half of-the-season turnaround for Billy Napier similar to last year," Nakos detailed on Tuesday. "Florida still controls its destiny and could run the table. To do that, it would have to start by beating Texas A&M on the road this weekend. Similar to how the Texas game was viewed, how the Gators look against the Aggies will go a long way.
"Win the game or lose close, and the narrative continues that Napier is engineering another turnaround. Lose big on the road, and there will be pressure to make a move before hosting Mississippi State or during the bye week leading into Georgia. Safe to say the win over Texas has not changed much about Napier sitting on the hot seat — he will have to keep winning to do that. The Gators would owe Napier roughly $20.4 million."
Florida immediately becomes the most coveted job in the college football coaching carousel
There are challenges that accompany being the Florida head coach. Napier has faced a grueling schedule with massive expectations from Gators fans.
Yet, the Florida job also comes with the resources that the Gators have in the middle of a recruiting hotbed. If Florida eventually moves on from Napier, the Gators job would become the most appealing opening compared to the other vacancies in the college football coaching carousel.