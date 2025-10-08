College Football HQ

$51 million college football coach remains in danger of being fired: Insider

The college football coaching carousel has already started spinning, and one SEC program could eventually join the chaos.

Jonathan Adams

Nov 16, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly and Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier greet after the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly and Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier greet after the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

All eyes are on Florida when it comes to the college football coaching carousel. Florida's upset victory over Texas may have dialed down the tempeature on Billy Napier's hot seat, but it is still a warm environment in Gainesville.

Things do not get any easier for Napier and the Gators as the team takes on No. 5 Texas A&M in Week 7. Florida also faces upcoming matchups against No. 10 Georgia, No. 4 Ole Miss and No. 12 Tennessee in the coming weeks.

Back in 2021, Napier signed a seven-year, $51.8 million contract with Florida, per CBS Sports. If Florida fires Napier after the season, the buyout would be an estimated $19.38 million. Napier's buyout is 85% of his remaining contract at the time of his potential firing.

Florida HC Billy Napier is still on the hot seat: Insider

Napier needs to accumulate more wins than the recent outing against the Longhorns to save his job. On3's Pete Nakos reported that Napier still remains on the hot seat despite the win over Texas.

"The Gators picked up a 29-21 win over Texas on Saturday, which had industry sources already pointing to a second-half of-the-season turnaround for Billy Napier similar to last year," Nakos detailed on Tuesday. "Florida still controls its destiny and could run the table. To do that, it would have to start by beating Texas A&M on the road this weekend. Similar to how the Texas game was viewed, how the Gators look against the Aggies will go a long way.

"Win the game or lose close, and the narrative continues that Napier is engineering another turnaround. Lose big on the road, and there will be pressure to make a move before hosting Mississippi State or during the bye week leading into Georgia. Safe to say the win over Texas has not changed much about Napier sitting on the hot seat — he will have to keep winning to do that. The Gators would owe Napier roughly $20.4 million."

Florida immediately becomes the most coveted job in the college football coaching carousel

There are challenges that accompany being the Florida head coach. Napier has faced a grueling schedule with massive expectations from Gators fans.

Yet, the Florida job also comes with the resources that the Gators have in the middle of a recruiting hotbed. If Florida eventually moves on from Napier, the Gators job would become the most appealing opening compared to the other vacancies in the college football coaching carousel.

feed

Published
Jonathan Adams
JONATHAN ADAMS

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.

Home/News