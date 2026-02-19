Elite College Football WR Recruit Names Two SEC Schools as Favorites

One of the more highly-considered wide receiver prospects in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle is getting some serious attention from around the country, but two old SEC rivals seem to have moved out in front as he continues his process.

Four-star Bluffton (S.C.) wide receiver Amare Patterson has taken official visits to both schools and now they appear entrenched in a recruiting battle as they look to host him on their respective campuses again in the future.

Who is in the picture?

Right now, Florida and Georgia are the two schools that have earned the most serious interest from Patterson, and the feeling is definitely mutual.

“Georgia and Florida are in that 1-2 range,” Patterson said, via Rivals.

He added: “They are both recruiting me hard. I have official visits set up to both schools. They are definitely top contenders.”

SEC rivals making Patterson a priority

Both the Gators and Bulldogs have prioritized Patterson in their 2027 recruiting strategies, and his visits to each school this summer could present a chance for one to separate from the other.

Marcus Davis, who came to Florida as outside wide receivers coach after spending three seasons at Auburn, is said to be leading the Gators’ efforts to recruit Patterson.

Florida has one commitment listed to its 2027 football recruiting class after getting four-star cornerback Amare Nugent, and ranks No. 50 nationally according to 247Sports.

Davis’ counterpart at Georgia, wideouts coach James Coley, is spearheading the Bulldogs’ effort for the South Carolina prospect.

Georgia currently ranks inside the top 10 of the national 2027 football recruiting rankings, but has just one wide receiver commit after bringing on three-star No. 95 wideout Aden Sterling.

A third SEC program in play?

It’s not only the Gators and Bulldogs who are in the mix for Patterson, as another blue blood SEC powerhouse also wants to be involved.

LSU has already made waves in Lane Kiffin’s first offseason as head coach both on the recruiting front and in the transfer portal, and reportedly gave Patterson an offer in recent days.

The wide receiver is set to visit with LSU at some point this spring, which could give Kiffin a shot to outmaneuver his SEC rivals.

How he rates as a recruit

Patterson has long been considered one of the more-prized wide receivers and a near-consensus four-star prospect in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle.

He is currently rated as the No. 6 overall prospect from the state of South Carolina and the No. 32 wide receiver in the country, according to an average of the national recruiting services.

That average also places him among the 300 best football recruits in the nation, slated as the No. 273 overall player in the 2027 class.

What the experts are saying

Predictably, it is the Gators and Bulldogs locked in a tight race to earn Patterson’s commitment, according to the latest expert projections.

But one of those SEC rivals currently has the slight edge.

Florida has a narrow advantage right now, with a 48.6 percent chance to sign the wide receiver to its 2027 class, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

That metric places Georgia a close second, with an estimated 30.5 percent shot to earn the wideout’s pledge next spring.

