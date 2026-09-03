Booger McFarland Has Blunt Warning for Major College Football Head Coach After Week 0

Every preseason produces a coach whose margin for error disappears the moment the games start.

Booger McFarland, appearing on the Always College Football podcast with host Greg McElroy, pointed to one specific name entering 2026 with almost no room to stall. The ESPN analyst did not hedge when asked which program had run out of excuses heading into the season.

Lincoln Riley, USC under pressure to deliver in 2026

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McFarland zeroed in on Riley without hesitation, arguing that the fifth-year USC coach has exhausted every justification for falling short of the Playoff.

"Lincoln has said himself, ' We have what we need,'" McFarland said. "Well, when you make that statement, then you have to go back it up." He pointed to USC's spending under Riley, from the coach's contract to the resources poured into the roster, as proof that the excuses are gone.

Riley signed a 10-year, $110 million deal before the 2022 season and has gone 35-18 across four years in Los Angeles, including a 9-4 finish in 2025 that ended in an Alamo Bowl overtime loss to TCU. USC has not reached the Playoff in the format's history, and the program hasn't played in a conference championship game since Riley's first season.

This year strips away the roster excuse entirely. USC signed the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, headlined by five-star defensive end Luke Wafle, and brought in Gary Patterson, the former TCU head coach, to run the defense.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava returns after leading the Big Ten in passing yards a season ago, and the Trojans opened their new $200 million performance center over the offseason. USC also opened 2026 with a 42-26 win over San Jose State, with Maiava throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score.

What's at stake for USC with a difficult schedule upcoming

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) prepares to take the snap against the San Jose State Spartans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McFarland framed the stakes in personal terms for Riley specifically, separating him from other coaches facing similar scrutiny. "Lincoln needs to be in the Playoff," McFarland said. "He needs to host a home Playoff game at the very least. He needs to win that, and I think everybody out west will feel really good about him."

He contrasted that bar with coaches like Dan Lanning and Kalen DeBoer, whom he said face pressure to take a next step but would not lose their jobs over one disappointing season. Riley, in his view, occupies a different category entirely given the money and personnel already committed to the program.

The schedule sets up a test of that thesis. USC hosts Ohio State on Halloween and gets Indiana two weeks later, with a bye week built in before each matchup, according to the Trojans' 2026 slate. Both opponents met in last season's Big Ten Championship Game and are projected among the conference's top teams again.

How Riley's group performs in that stretch will likely determine whether USC finally breaks through or extends a Playoff drought that has defined his tenure.

McFarland's larger point extended beyond USC. He argued that once a program has removed every obstacle, be it money, talent or coaching continuity, the only remaining explanation for continued shortfalls falls on the coach himself.