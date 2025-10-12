Both Georgia and Auburn scored a touchdown on the same play-- and neither one counted
It takes a rare moment of officiating to literally anger everyone, but the SEC crew working the Auburn/Georgia game managed to do just that with a controversial late first half call. First Auburn apparently scored a touchdown-- but didn't. Then Georgia grabbed the ball and scored a touchdown -- but also didn't. In the end, nobody was happy, and plenty of fans were shocked by a bizarre moment.
The play
Auburn led 10-0 late in the second quarter and on a third and goal from the Georgia 1-yard line was trying to shove the ball into the end zone. Replays seemed to subsequently confirm that QB Jackson Arnold likely did cross the goal line for a touchdown. Instead, Arnold was ruled to have fumbled shy of the goal line. But Georgi'a Kyron Jones then grabbed the ball and rumbled 99 yard for a touchdown. The officials ruled him down on the play at the 1 yard line instead.
Many fans noted that logically, the play either had been an Auburn touchdown or became a Georgia touchdown. Somehow, the SEC devised a third outcome that found everyone shaking their collective heads.
Fan reaction
If there is one truly universal sentiment from the bizarre moment, it's that SEC officials could ruin literally anything-- and probably would.