Brendan Sorsby Controversy Could Open Door for Two College Football Programs

Texas Tech entered the offseason as the Big 12's biggest threat, and Brendan Sorsby was the centerpiece of that plan.

The quarterback transferred from Cincinnati after throwing for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions last season. He was ranked the No. 1 player in ESPN's transfer portal rankings and was projected to earn more than $5 million at Texas Tech.

Now, Sorsby is checking into a residential treatment facility for a gambling addiction after making thousands of online bets on sports. The NCAA is investigating, and his eligibility for the 2026 season is in genuine jeopardy.

What Sorsby's absence means for Texas Tech & the Big 12

Texas Tech's win total projection has already dropped from 11.5 to 10.5, and the Red Raiders have moved from overwhelming favorites to even money at +100 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The backup situation is shaky: Will Hammond is recovering from an ACL tear and likely won't be available until around Week 3 at best, while Kirk Francis, a Tulsa transfer, has 10 career starts across three seasons.

Brendan Sorsby looks to throw during the Texas Tech football team's spring game. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NCAA rules significantly complicate Sorsby's path back. Per 2023 guidelines, athletes who wager on their own school's games face permanent loss of eligibility. Reports indicate Sorsby bet on Indiana football while on the Hoosiers' roster in 2022.

Joey McGuire expressed support, stating, "Taking this step requires courage, and our primary focus is on him as a person," but the on-field reality is hard to separate from that message.

BYU, Utah positioned to take advantage

Two programs stand to benefit the most. BYU, currently at +600, won the Big 12 last year, with only two losses, both against Texas Tech. The Cougars don't face the Red Raiders in the regular season this year, meaning they could reach Arlington for a title-game rematch without first clearing that hurdle.

New defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga steps into an elevated role after Jay Hill departed for the Big Ten, a move that is the program's biggest open question heading into fall.

Utah Utes head coach Morgan Scalley celebrates in the fourth quarter of victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Utah at +750 is also worth tracking. New head coach Morgan Scalley has been on staff since 2008 and brings the same physicality-first defensive identity the Utes have built their reputation on. Devon Dampier, Wayshawn Parker and Byrd Ficklin return on offense, and the program addressed defensive roster needs aggressively in the portal.

Both programs also miss Texas Tech on their regular season schedules entirely, which is no small structural advantage. The Utes open fall camp and eventually kick off their season as a legitimate contender rather than an afterthought. Utah opens its Big 12 schedule later this fall.

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