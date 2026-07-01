Brendan Sorsby Makes Major Announcement After NFL Supplemental Draft Setback

The NFL declined to hold a supplemental draft this year, effectively halting Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby's path to the league. After weeks of legal maneuvering and conference-wide turmoil, the door slammed shut without warning. But rather than fight back, Sorsby responded with something unexpected from a 22-year-old facing professional exile.

The NFL, NFLPA and Sorsby reached a settlement that resolves any legal claims regarding the league's decision to forgo a supplemental draft this offseason and cements Sorsby's eligibility for the 2027 draft. The deal ended litigation before it could begin, clearing space for Sorsby to focus on what matters: himself.

Sorsby moving forward by accepting responsibility

"I accept 100% responsibility for my actions," Sorsby said in his statement on social media. Throughout his ordeal, there were moments that felt adversarial, moments where the legal system became the story instead of the behavior it was designed to address.

"I did not have control of my gambling problem and it took getting caught for me to realize that, but it was truly the best thing that could've happened to me. Because of this, I have been able to get the help I need and fully focus on my recovery."

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Brendan Sorsby talks to coaches during the spring football game, | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

An attempt at honesty here runs deeper than standard damage control. Sorsby appears not to be minimizing what happened or reframing it as a learning opportunity.

"The news about the supplemental draft changes nothing about my recovery journey. I will continue to take it one day at a time. Focusing on making myself better throughout this process and making sure to share what I have learned and will continue to learn with others going forward. I am fully committed to being the best version of myself that I can be while getting ready for the 2027 draft."

Next steps for Sorsby before the 2027 NFL Draft

Court records showed that Sorsby had acknowledged making thousands of bets worth at least $90,000 while a student-athlete at Indiana, Cincinnati and Texas Tech. He transferred from Cincinnati to Texas Tech as one of the sport's highest-paid portal players with more than $5 million in compensation. Then, in April, everything inverted when his gambling activity surfaced.

Reported conduct included placing wagers on his own team and teammates and, to avoid detection, establishing accounts in the names of intermediaries who placed bets on his behalf. This wasn't casual sports betting by a college kid. This was systematic concealment, which explains why the NFL responded so firmly.

Sorsby's draft stock faces real damage. A consistent theme in conversations with NFL front offices is that his gambling scandal will likely drop him to the fourth round or later, despite some analysts like CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson viewing Sorsby as potential first-round talent. The gap between those assessments reveals everything about how trust becomes currency in evaluation.

What Sorsby must accomplish over the next year is steeper than it appears. He won't play competitive football. As part of the settlement, Sorsby will be allowed to participate in normal pre-draft processes like the Senior Bowl, a pro day and team visits.

The quarterback needs to rebuild credibility. Teams will want evidence that his gambling treatment was genuine and that he can handle the freedom and money that come with being an NFL player.

Sorsby also carries the burden of being a cautionary tale that the league now uses. The NFL's decision not to hold a supplemental draft serves as a de facto one-year suspension from football.