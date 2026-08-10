5 College Football Powerhouses With the Best Chance to Go Undefeated in 2026

Finishing a regular season undefeated has always been one of college football's greatest challenges.

In the era of 16 to 18-team mega conferences, posting an undefeated mark has never been more difficult. Recruiting an elite roster is still of the utmost importance, but avoiding elite competition is a factor that has gained strength in the formula for a 12-0 finish.

The SEC has gone two consecutive years without any member program boasting an undefeated regular season. Three Big Ten programs finished a regular season unbeaten the last two years, but the result largely stems from the top powers in the league consistently missing one another.

Even objectively weaker conferences like the ACC and Big 12 are in dry spells with unbeatens. The ACC's best regular-season finish was SMU at 11-1 two years ago, and both Big 12 Championship participants last year also finished with a regular-season loss.

Below, we list the teams in the best shape to finish 2026 undefeated in the regular season.

Texas Tech

Losing Brendan Sorsby earlier in the summer was suboptimal, but Texas Tech's 2026 schedule will make its fans forget about quarterback concerns. Only half of the Red Raiders' opponents this season finished 2025 with winning records, and that includes an FCS foe in Abilene Christian.

Cincinnati is Texas Tech's only road opponent that finished 2025 with a winning record. The Red Raiders have the privilege of hosting middle-of-the-pack Big 12 foes like Houston, Arizona State, Arizona and TCU in their conference title defense.

Miami

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back CharMar Brown (6) rushes the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hurricanes' chances of going undefeated come down to their battle with Notre Dame. Most of Miami's best work in 2025 was done under some of the brightest lights, something that could bode well for a veteran roster and coaching staff in its trip to South Bend.

Miami stands head and shoulders above every other ACC team when it comes to preseason hype. Five of the Hurricanes' ACC opponents finished 2025 with losing marks, and four of their conference opponents are approaching partings with their current head coaches.

Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish ease into the 2026 season with matchups against Wisconsin, Rice, Michigan State, Purdue, North Carolina and Stanford and catch Boston College and Syracuse toward the end of the year. Some of those programs have reasons like improved quarterback play and new coaches to believe in possible improvement, but not enough improvement to give Notre Dame trouble.

The games at BYU and at home against Miami are the potential roadblocks to an undefeated season. Notre Dame is hoping to hand BYU its first home loss in almost two years, and it should be fueled to take down Miami after its loss in Hard Rock Stadium ultimately kept it out of the College Football Playoff last year.

Indiana

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Curt Cignetti's non-conference scheduling philosophy and the lackluster Big Ten opponents in Indiana's first three conference games will gift it a 6-0 record heading into the matchup with Ohio State. The Buckeyes are angry about what happened in the Big Ten Championship, but the Hoosiers have only let one team come within single digits of them at home under Cignetti.

Indiana did not panic in challenging road tests at Iowa and Penn State a season ago. That maturity from the coaching staff and players should serve them well in road tests against Michigan and Washington this year.

Oregon

The Ducks' four toughest opponents in 2026 are the same as Indiana's four toughest opponents: USC, Ohio State, Michigan and Washington. USC is not an overly intimidating road environment, and a win in Ohio Stadium would send Oregon careening toward an undefeated regular season finish.

The non-conference schedule presents a pair of tricky non-conference games against Boise State and Oklahoma State, but not tricky enough to become early-season losses. Additionally, Oregon's October stretch should present wins against UCLA, Nebraska and Northwestern at home and at Illinois.