Brendan Sorsby's Agent Makes Announcement After NFL's Major Decision

Brendan Sorsby declined to play college football in 2026 because he thought he could play NFL football instead, but now it appears that won’t be happening, either.

And now the quarterback’s rep is ready to go on the offensive.

Sorsby and Texas Tech mutually agreed to part ways recently, seemingly concluding the ongoing drama around the quarterback’s eligibility after he was initially banned by the NCAA for gambling and then controversially reinstated by a Texas judge.

From there, Sorsby said he would enter the NFL supplemental draft. That is, until the NFL announced on Tuesday that it wouldn’t hold one.

Sorsby to NFL: This isn’t over

Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In response, Sorsby’s counsel, Jeffrey Kessler, said that the NFL’s decision “is a violation of the collective bargaining agreement and we intend to pursue the player’s rights with the NFLPA,” in comments to Yahoo Sports.

“It is a violation of the CBA and the law . We will pursue this immediately with the NFLPA,” Kessler said additionally to ESPN.

Of course, Sorsby is not a member of the NFL Players Association, given he isn’t on an NFL team and thus not in the union, and apparently won’t accomplish either this year.

But since the supplemental draft itself is a creation of collective bargaining, the NFLPA has the standing to challenge the league’s decision to not hold a supplemental draft. Whether it does or wants to is another question.

So, back to college then?

All of this begs the question: will we see Brendan Sorsby in college football this year after all?

The early evidence suggests not, given the quarterback’s counsel has already announced his intention to get his client into the National Football League by other means.

A legal filing that went public on Monday also didn’t help, revealing that the Big 12 believes it has the authority to punish Texas Tech if it was to play him this season.

At this stage, it looks like Sorsby will simply not play football anywhere this year while he prepares for his NFL career in the year to come.