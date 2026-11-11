Brian Kelly Makes Future Plans Clear as College Football Carousel Heats Up

Brian Kelly has not been on a sideline all during the 2026 college football season, but listening to him talk, it sounds like he wants to change that in the future.

The veteran head coach is now saying that he would like to take over a college football program again and is willing to listen to offers.

Brian Kelly opens up on coaching

“What’s the right fit? You know, I’ve got 35 years of head coaching experience. I’ve had success in building programs,” Kelly said on College Sports Radio on Sirius XM.

"I would love to be able to be a head football coach again, now it's just a matter of if there is a right fit out there for me."



Brian Kelly discusses what he is looking for in his next job to @dannykanell & @RoyPhilpott. pic.twitter.com/pJ76qsGpKN — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) November 10, 2026

“This is not, you know, a mini commercial for Brian Kelly. This is just, you know, giving you the understanding of what it’s been like. I want to listen to opportunities if they’re available and if the fit is right.”

“Certainly from my perspective, I would love to be able to be a head football coach again. And now it’s just a matter of is there a right fit out there for me?”

Where could Kelly land?

With three weeks left in the season, four Power Four conference schools are currently in the market for a head coach.

NC State, Maryland, Baylor, and Florida State have parted ways with their coaches amid the yearly realignment. And Kelly has already discussed some of them.

“They’re all unique. You know, we’re talking about ACC, Big 12, and the Big Ten. From a conference standpoint, the Big Ten obviously has proved itself to have that kind of appeal, right?” Kelly said.

He added: “I can win this thing at the ACC level, and I think that’s what makes it very attractive, as well as the geographical area.

“And then Baylor, it’s Texas, you know. You’re going to have players at Baylor, and that’s an institutional commitment that they’ve made.”

From the looks of it, NC State appears to be closing in on Philip Rivers for its next head coach, but other stops like Baylor and Maryland could be intriguing options, and not expecting a national championship right away.

“You may say these are not the blue chip [destinations], but they have the ability to be part of the playoffs each and every year. And they have the ability to contend within their league, and that’s what makes all of these jobs attractive, in my opinion.”