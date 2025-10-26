Insiders dish on Brian Kelly's uncertain future at LSU amid college football rumors
There was a strong push among some segment of LSU fans to fire Brian Kelly, and it appears the program shared this desire. LSU has fired Brian Kelly, an expensive decision given the coach's massive buyout.
CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Chris Hummer and John Talty previously reported that it was "trending" towards LSU firing Kelly. Hours later, LSU officially cut ties with Kelly.
"LSU is considering firing fourth-year coach Brian Kelly, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation, after a day of internal meetings and escalating tension inside the football facility," the CBS Sports trio detailed on Sunday.
"... High-ranking LSU officials, including athletics director Scott Woodward, have held ongoing discussions throughout Sunday about the program's direction, multiple people told CBS Sports. While no decision has been finalized and the process was still ongoing as of Sunday night, it is currently trending toward LSU and Kelly parting ways, according to sources. "
LSU HC Brian Kelly's buyout tops $54 million
Even if LSU opted to keep Kelly for the rest of the season, it appeared that the two parties were headed for an eventual divorce. Now, LSU joins a deep college football coaching carousel with other top programs like Florida, Penn State, Arkansas and Virginia Tech examining top candidates.
This time last week there were multiple reports that Florida State was expected to fire Mike Norvell. Instead, the Seminoles released a statement that the football program would be evaluated after the season. Florida State could still make a change this offseason.
As for Kelly, the former LSU coach's buyout tops $54 million with six years remaining on his current deal, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Kelly may have one of the largest buyouts in college football, but Penn State's firing of James Franklin appears to have changed how decision makers view contracts.
Brian Kelly was considering making major LSU staff changes prior to his firing: Insider
On3's Pete Nakos previously reported that Kelly was considering making sizable staff changes. With Kelly's future in doubt, these staff changes appeared to no longer be an option. Eventually, LSU decided that the best path was to cut ties with Kelly.
"Entering the day, the expectation was that LSU head coach Brian Kelly was going to make significant staff changes on the offensive side of the ball after Saturday night’s embarrassing loss in Death Valley to," Nakos wrote on Sunday prior to Kelly's firing. "But by noon CT, it appeared those plans were no longer on track with Kelly leaving the facility shortly after.
"... Sources told On3 that position coaches who chose to go into the facility today were sent home. As one source described it, the facility is a 'ghost town.' Kelly’s status has been described as 'in limbo' and 'in flux.'"