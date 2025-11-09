Calls mount for major college football program to fire head coach after Saturday’s game
It's time for a change at Maryland after another disappointing performance for the Terrapins.
Maryland suffered its fifth consecutive loss, falling to Rutgers, 35-20, on Saturday afternoon.
The Terrapins are now 4-5 overall, needing to win two of their final three games to reach bowl eligibility. They fell to 1-5 in the Big Ten, securing their seventh consecutive losing record in conference play under head coach Mike Locksley.
Maryland started the season 4-0, building hope and momentum going into conference play, including a road win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten opener. Since then, the Terrapins have continually fallen short, losing five straight conference games, including two by 15 points or more.
Fans have reached their breaking point after another disappointing performance, calling for Maryland to make a change at head coach.
"Mike Locksley is now 39-73 all-time as a head coach and 17-46 in Big 10 play. He's in year 7 and just got blown out by a 4-5 Rutgers team. He is the worst coach in college football and has been for some time. He should never coach another game for the Terps, PLEASE," one fan said.
"There's no reason Mike Locksley should have a job at Maryland tomorrow," one fan posted.
"I've been the biggest Mike Locksley defender in the world and I can't anymore. He needs to be gone tonight. Should've started the season out 7-0. Now we're 4-5. Absolutely pathetic," another fan posted.
"It's time to get ride of Mike Locksley. It's year 7 and he is going backwards. I don't care that he can recruit, he can't coach," another fan said.
"You have to wonder if this Rutgers loss could be the end of Mike Locksley at Maryland," another fan said.
"Gotta wonder if this is the final blow for Mike Locksley," someone else posted.
"Maryland should fire Mike Locksley. With the recruiting base in the region and Under Armour backing them they should be a 9-10 win team every year," one fan said.
Over seven seasons, Locksley has compiled a 36-41 overall record and is an abysmal 16-40 in the Big Ten. He's led the Terrapins to three bowl appearances, winning all three, including a win over Auburn in the Music City Bowl in 2023.
The past two seasons have been a disaster for Locksley and the Terrapins. Maryland is 2-13 in the Big Ten over the past two seasons, including losses in nine of its last 10 Big Ten games.
As of Dec. 1, 2025, if Maryland fires Locksley, he would be owed over $13 million, which is cheaper than a majority of buyouts we've seen across college football this season. It ranks as the 38th-highest buyout in college football.
Locksley's biggest success at Maryland has come on the recruiting trail. He made headlines by landing four-star quarterback Malik Washington, who has shown promise during his freshman season for the Terrapins. He's completed 58.9% of his passes for 1,958 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions.
In this year's class, Maryland landed a commitment from five-star EDGE Zion Elee, who ranks as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2026 class. Regardless, Maryland's 2026 class still only ranks 51st nationally and 14th in the Big Ten. Locksley's recruiting success can no longer overshadow his on-field struggles.
Time will tell whether Maryland makes a change at head coach, but the Terrapins will have to try to rebound quickly. They will travel to Champaign next weekend for a Big Ten clash with Illinois.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.