Cam Coleman injury update: Auburn WR's status for Oklahoma game
Auburn football wide receiver Cam Coleman is still dealing with the effects of a shoulder injury, but the hope is that he will be able to play in Saturday’s game against Oklahoma.
Head coach Hugh Freeze said that Coleman was still clad in a no-contact injury during practice, but there is credible hope that he will get on the field against the Sooners.
“I think he definitely feels better this week,” Freeze said on the SEC Coaches teleconference.
“[He] went through all the reps yesterday, still in a non-contact jersey. So, still a little unknown there, but I do expect him to be feeling better by Saturday.”
Coleman is third among Auburn receivers with 130 yards through the first month of the season, averaging 21.7 yards per catch, and he’s scored 1 touchdown.
He was on the field in Auburn’s loss to Arkansas last week, catching 2 passes for 15 yards.
Coleman is a former consensus five-star recruit from Phenix City, Ala., considered the No. 1 player from the state, the No. 2 wide receiver nationally, and the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2024 class.
He commitment to Auburn was a key addition for Freeze and his recruiting efforts, and it was expected that the pass-catcher would be able to give the offense a needed boost.
Coleman provided that boost early on before his Week 2 injury, but the Tigers offense has still proved inconsistent and prone to turnovers this season.
Auburn is 7th among SEC teams in total offensive production so far, and is 4th in the conference in passing, and 7th in the league with 36.5 points per game on average.
More ... Auburn vs. Oklahoma prediction: What the analytics say
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams