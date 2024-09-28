Cam Rising injury update: Utah QB's status vs. Arizona
Utah quarterback Cam Rising will be a game-time decision ahead of the Utes’ matchup against Arizona on Saturday night, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Rising missed the last two games after suffering an injury to his throwing hand in Utah’s win against Baylor on Sept. 7 when he collided with a water cooler on the sideline.
Utah trainers will submit Rising to the same evaluation regimen as he underwent prior to the team’s game against Oklahoma State last week.
That process will involve Rising throwing the football during the pregame warmups to judge how much force and accuracy he can manage before making a decision on whether he can play.
Utah could elect to be cautious with Rising and prefer to sit him this week in order to give him extra time to rest, as the team has an open weekend before playing at Arizona State on Oct. 11.
Rising was a participant in Utah’s practices this week, but remained so in a limited capacity as the team elected to give him more rest.
Isaac Wilson started at quarterback for Utah in Rising’s place the last two games, both victories, including an important road win at then-No. 14 Oklahoma State that could have Big 12 title implications.
Wilson threw 3 touchdown passes in a win against Utah State, and he scored twice more while passing for 207 yards against the Cowboys, also throwing two interceptions.
Rising threw for 254 yards and 5 touchdown passes in Utah’s season opener and added 92 yards and 2 scoring plays against Baylor before exiting that game with the injury.
The veteran quarterback has 5,918 passing yards and 53 touchdowns in his career and helped lead Utah to back-to-back Pac-12 championships.
Rising, a seventh-year senior, missed all of the 2023 football season as he recovered from a major knee injury he sustained during the Utes’ appearance in the Rose Bowl game.
His return to Utah this season has been a major factor in the team emerging as one of the favorites to compete for and win the conference title in the expanded Big 12.
