Cam Rising injury update: Utah QB's status for Oklahoma State game, per insider
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising is expected to play in Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State after sustaining a hand injury two weeks ago, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Rising injured his throwing hand after colliding with a water cooler on his way out of bounds during a play two weeks ago and missed last week’s game against Utah State as a result.
The quarterback was seen taking part in Utah’s practice on Tuesday, a development that would seem to indicate he will be ready to play this weekend.
At this time last week, Rising was not in practice ahead of the Utes’ game against Utah State, so his presence on the practice field is a good sign for his availability this weekend.
Thamel noted that Rising has been wearing a glove on his throwing hand during practice.
“He had a dislocated finger on his throwing hand, and my understanding, there were some stitches near that finger,” he said on College Football Live.
“Those injuries are obviously healing, so will he or won’t he have a glove on his throwing hand in Stillwater is one of the big questions we’ll be watching in pregame warmups.”
Rising going back under center is important for No. 12 Utah in what figures to be a highly impactful game on the road against No. 14 Oklahoma State that will influence the early Big 12 championship picture a month into the season.
The winner of the Big 12 title will receive an automatic bid in the College Football Playoff and a bye in the first round, an important advantage in the 12-team format.
Rising threw for 254 yards and 5 touchdown passes in Utah’s season opener and added 92 yards and 2 scoring plays against Baylor before exiting that game with the injury.
The veteran quarterback has 5,918 passing yards and 53 touchdowns in his career and helped lead Utah to back-to-back Pac-12 championships.
Rising, a seventh-year senior, missed all of the 2023 football season as he recovered from a major knee injury he sustained during the Utes’ appearance in the Rose Bowl game that year.
His return to Utah this season has been a major factor in the team emerging as one of the favorites to compete for and win the conference title in the expanded Big 12.
