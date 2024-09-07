Cam Rising injury update: Utah QB hand bandaged, in street clothes
Less than two games into the 2024 football season and Utah quarterback Cameron Rising is already dealing with another injury that will keep him off the field temporarily.
Rising will not finish Saturday's game against Baylor after suffering an injury to his throwing hand, emerging on the Utah sideline in street clothes with bandages visible on two of his fingers.
"His day is clearly done," Fox sideline reporter Alison Williams said during the broadcast.
"You can see he has a bandage on his right hand on the two middle fingers. For what it's worth, he's smiling. He seems to be in good spirits, but unfortunately back in a role he became too familiar with last year in supporting his team from the sidelines."
The injury occurred when Rising was shoved into a bank of water coolers by a Baylor defender on the sideline, although the play did not result in a roughing the passer penalty.
Rising, a seventh-year senior, missed all of the 2023 football season as he recovered from a major knee injury he sustained during the Utes' appearance in the Rose Bowl game that year.
His return to Utah this season has been a major factor in the team emerging as one of the favorites to compete for and win the conference title in the expanded Big 12.
-
