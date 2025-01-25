Carnell Tate makes decision on Ohio State future amid transfer rumors
Wide receiver Carnell Tate is expected to return to Ohio State for the 2025 football season after rumors circulated that he might transfer and take an offer from another school, according to media reports.
Speculation began during the College Football Playoff that Tate might consider transferring away from the Buckeyes, although he never entered his name in the transfer portal.
Rumors persisted that other programs might offer Tate some serious NIL money if he left the Buckeyes for a destination where he could emerge as the No. 1 receiver on another team.
Some reports indicated that Tate was generating NIL offers of up to $1 million.
Instead, it appears he will remain with the Buckeyes, where he’ll pair with star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who has also reportedly been the target of some serious NIL offers from other schools.
Ohio State players’ five-day window to enter the transfer portal following the national championship game will expire officially on Saturday.
But the school has been working ever since to formulate offers to retain Tate and Smith and other players who might be courted by rival programs.
Tate finished this past season with 52 receptions for 733 yards and four touchdowns, including a personal-best 7 grabs for 87 yards against Texas in the CFP semifinal game victory.
Now, with the departure of No. 2 wide receiver Emeka Egbuka to the NFL Draft, the Buckeyes should ultimately promote Tate to that position, behind presumptive WR1 Jeremiah Smith.
Smith’s future with Ohio State also seems to be secure after another bombshell report indicated that he was getting NIL offers of up to $5 million to lure him away from the Buckeyes.
However, he all but confirmed his return to Ohio State in an X post on Friday while those rumors were circulating.
Tate was a consensus five-star prospect from IMG Academy in the 2023 recruiting class and was considered the No. 6 player from Florida and a top 25 recruit nationally.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams