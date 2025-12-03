Rece Davis picks winner of Indiana-Ohio State Big Ten Championship on Saturday

The upcoming Big Ten Championship game features a historic clash between the two top-ranked teams in the country. Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads his undefeated squad into Lucas Oil Stadium to face the second-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.

This matchup marks the first time two unbeaten programs will meet for the conference title. The winner secures the Big Ten crown and arguably the top overall seed in the College Football Playoff.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti has guided his team to a historic 12-0 record in his second season. The program seeks its first outright league title since 1945 against the defending national champions.

ESPN host Rece Davis previewed the monumental showdown during the Wednesday episode of the College GameDay podcast. Davis broke down the strengths of both sides and analyzed the unique atmosphere expected in Indianapolis.

The game pits the nation’s top-ranked scoring defense of Ohio State against the high-powered Indiana offense. Davis highlighted the challenges facing both squads in this "one versus two" battle. While he acknowledged the magical run by the Hoosiers, he also weighed the experience factor heavily. Davis offered a final prediction for the game after considering every angle of the matchup.

Rece Davis Breaks Down Ohio State-Indiana Title Game

Davis discussed the environment and noted that Indiana dealt with significant "communication issues" at Ohio Stadium last year. He expects a different scene at the neutral site but predicted a massive turnout for the Hoosiers.

The College GameDay host said fans should expect "a lot of their version of red in the crowd" because this is a "first-in-a-lifetime" situation for the fanbase. He believes the stadium energy will be intense from kickoff.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) has 828 yards and 11 touchdowns on 59 receptions this season. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The ESPN analyst praised Indiana's improvements since the last meeting between the schools. Davis believes this roster is much better because they have "a bunch of old guys on that team" who provide veteran leadership.

He specifically pointed to quarterback Fernando Mendoza as a major upgrade for the offense. Mendoza enters the contest with 32 touchdowns and a 72.0 completion percentage. Davis argued that these veterans make the game much closer than previous blowouts in the series.

Davis expressed concern about how Ohio State might handle a close game late in the fourth quarter. He noted that the Buckeyes have rarely been pushed this season, given their dominance—the stats back this up as the defense allows only 7.8 points per game. However, Davis said it is "extraordinarily hard" to repeat as champions because teams eventually "stub your toes" or miss their A-game.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) has 942 yards and 11 touchdowns on 72 catches this season. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the temptation to pick the upset, Davis ultimately chose the proven commodity. He struggled to find a logical reason to bet against the favorite. "I'm going to stick with the Buckeyes," Davis said regarding his final pick. "I think they win the Big Ten Championship, go in as the No. 1 seed."

The Buckeyes will face the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET on Fox.

