David Pollack predicts Indiana-Ohio State Big Ten championship winner

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis hosts a monumental clash this weekend as the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes face the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers. This marks the first meeting in the 15-year history of the Big Ten Championship Game between two programs boasting unblemished 12-0 records.

The victor secures an automatic bid and the top seed in the College Football Playoff, while the loser faces uncertainty regarding a first-round bye.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day seeks his first conference title since 2020 while Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti aims to deliver the program’s first championship since 1967. The matchup features contrasting strengths that have dominated the league all season.

Indiana possesses the nation’s second-highest scoring offense with an average of 44.3 points per game. They must solve an Ohio State unit allowing an FBS-low 7.8 points per game.

Heisman Trophy contenders headline the roster as Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin battles Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Sayin enters the contest leading the country in completion percentage while Mendoza commands a high-powered attack that ranks fifth nationally in total yards. The game represents the toughest test to date for both squads as they fight for conference supremacy.

David Pollack Shares Prediction For Big Ten Championship

On a Wednesday episode of the See Ball Get Ball podcast, college football analyst David Pollack weighed in on the matchup. He firmly expects Ohio State to claim the title based on its superior depth of talent. Pollack did not mince words regarding the roster disparity between the two programs.

"Ohio State has way better players," Pollack said. "Way better players. It's not close. It's not debatable across the board. It's Ohio State slanted, extremely heavy."

Pollack argued that the Hoosiers cannot rely on their standard defensive schemes against such a talented opponent. He observed that Indiana plays a significant amount of zone defense because they do not have the athletes to sit in man coverage and be great at it. This approach creates issues against Sayin.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) has completed 78.9% of his passes this season, while throwing for 3,065 yards and 30 touchdowns. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former ESPN analyst noted that for the Buckeyes quarterback, the back foot sticks in the ground and the ball comes out immediately. He added that without man coverage, it is really hard to slow down an offense's rhythm and timing.

The former Georgia Bulldogs star believes the Hoosiers need a heroic effort from their quarterback to compete. Pollack stated that Sayin can be average and win this game, given the talent around him. In contrast, he described the immense pressure facing the Indiana signal-caller.

"Mendoza, he is going to have to get in that daggum booth, put that Superman cape on, rip that shirt off and have the S on his chest," Pollack said. "He is going to have to play like a bad mother."

The statistical challenge is immense for the Indiana offense. Pollack pointed out that the Buckeyes defense has not given up 17 points all year, not one singular time. He warned that the Hoosiers face a nearly impossible math problem.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) has accounted for 38 total touchdowns this season. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

"Mendoza and company, they better get to 27 if they want to win this football game," Pollack said. "And I don't think they can."

The Buckeyes will face the Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

