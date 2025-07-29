Central Michigan denies it got NCAA notice of allegations
While the NCAA dashboard says it sent a notice of allegations to the Central Michigan football program, the program itself disagrees.
The school has disputed that it actually received the NCAA notice of allegations, despite the NCAA saying it sent one on June 27.
“We are aware that the NCAA has updated its online infractions dashboard for parties contesting their allegations,” the school said in a statement, via The Detroit News' Tony Paul.
“CMU has not received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA because it is working with the NCAA toward a negotiated resolution.
“We have been working collaboratively with the NCAA since Fall 2023, and we look forward to bringing our matter to a fair conclusion soon.”
The investigation into Central Michigan began on Oct. 31, 2023 and has involved multiple delays because of parties giving false or misleading information to investigators, according to the NCAA’s online infractions dashboard.
The issue relates to claims stemming from its alleged part in the sign-stealing scandal purportedly spearheaded by former Michigan football assistant Connor Stalions.
Central Michigan’s alleged involvement in the scheme is likely centered around the program’s involvement in the presence of Stalions on its sidelines during the 2023 football season opener against Michigan State, when Stalions was still at Michigan.
Stalions, who served as an analyst on the Wolverines’ staff for several years, later resigned in November 2023 after reports of his alleged sign-stealing scheme were exposed.
A ruling on Michigan’s sign-stealing claims is expected later this summer, including further potential punishment for head coach Sherrone Moore.
Sign stealing is not itself a violation of NCAA rules, but bylaw 11.6.1 prohibits “off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents” in the same season.
Stalions is alleged to have purchased tickets for dozens of Big Ten games and paid third parties to attend and film opponents’ sidelines to pick up their football signals.
