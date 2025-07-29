New twist in Connor Stalions saga, as second school hit with NCAA notice as Michigan awaits punishment
Michigan isn’t the only school reeling in the aftermath of the Connor Stalions sign-stealing controversy, as another school finds itself in the cross hairs of the NCAA.
Central Michigan received its own Notice of Allegations from college football’s governing body on June 27 for its alleged involvement in the scandal, according to the NCAA’s official website.
What happened?
The notice stems from a two-year old incident in which a man who resembled Stalions was photographed on the Chippewas’ sideline in 2023.
The incident in question occurred during Central Michigan’s football season opener that year, when a man who looked like Stalions was seen wearing CMU gear and sunglasses and appeared to have a recording device with him.
The NCAA began investigating the matter in late October of that year, shortly after the pictures surfaced online and went viral.
Stalions, the subject of the sign-stealing controversy at Michigan, denied being on the sideline for that game.
NCAA begins probe
An inquiry into Central Michigan formally began on Oct. 31, 2023, and a formal notice of inquiry followed on Nov. 3, beginning the long process of the NCAA’s probe into the school, according to the Division I infractions database.
The investigation lasted more than a year and was delayed several times over what the NCAA said was the submission of false or misleading information, and alleged the school withheld some requested materials.
Now that the notice has been delivered, Central Michigan has until Sept. 25 of this year to formally respond to the NCAA.
CMU coach responds
Jim McElwain, the head coach at Central Michigan at the time until he resigned after the 2024 season, said he had no knowledge of the man on his team’s sideline.
“We... were totally unaware of it,” he said. “I certainly don’t condone it in any way, shape, or form, and I do know that his name was on none of the passes that were let out.”
McElwain previously worked as wide receivers coach at Michigan in 2018 and former quarterbacks coach Jake Kostner, who worked with Stalions at Michigan from 2015-18, when Stalions was a student assistant, departed Central Michigan in the fall of 2024.
Where things are with Michigan
A ruling on Michigan’s sign-stealing claims is expected later this summer, including further potential punishment for head coach Sherrone Moore.
The team suspended Moore for two games of the 2025 football season earlier this year after receiving the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations, reportedly over the coach allegedly deleting 52 text messages with Stalions.
Other possible NCAA penalties potentially facing the Michigan football program include recruiting restrictions, fines, and in the most extreme case, a postseason ban.
That last option seems the most unlikely, given the NCAA’s reluctance in recent years to pursue a policy that severe, and after Michigan’s athletic director suggested that he didn’t believe a ban was likely after his own conversations with NCAA insiders.
And NCAA chief Charlie Baker himself said that he thought Michigan’s national title was legit, likely putting to bed any concerns that the school’s championship would be rescinded.
Sign stealing is not itself a violation of NCAA rules, but bylaw 11.6.1 prohibits “off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents” in the same season.
Stalions is alleged to have purchased tickets for dozens of Big Ten games and paid third parties to attend and film opponents’ sidelines to pick up their football signals.
--