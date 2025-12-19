A historic unanimous vote by a local board of trustees has paved the way for the City of Chicago to become home to its only NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision program.

Following more than three years of rigorous planning, fundraising, and preparation, the decision ushers in a new era for collegiate athletics on the Southside. The initiative aims to fill a significant void in the local sports landscape by establishing a team that can unite the community and provide a new rallying point for fans across the region.

The inaugural season is scheduled to begin in 2026, with the program competing as an independent entity for its first year to allow for scheduling flexibility against a diverse range of opponents. Following the debut campaign, the team will join the Northeast Conference in 2027, integrating into a structured league environment.

Administrators have prioritized infrastructure development, staffing, and recruitment to ensure the squad is competitive from day one. Spring practice sessions are already being organized to prepare for the rigorous demands of Division I competition.

Infrastructure plans include the immediate construction of a natural turf practice field on campus, a project estimated to cost over $700,000. While the university plans to build a $50 million on-campus stadium, the team will play its home games at a dedicated venue in the suburbs during the initial seasons.

This strategic rollout allows the institution to build a sustainable foundation while generating excitement and engagement among students, alumni, and local residents.

Chicago State University prepares for 2026 kickoff

Chicago State University officially confirmed the launch of its football team, with the Cougars set to take the field on August 29, 2026. Chicago State University President Zaldwaynaka "Z" Scott highlighted the broader significance of the vote, noting that the board approved the ability to fundraise specifically for the sport before moving forward with personnel decisions.

"The launch of football at Chicago State ushers in a new era not only for our university, but for the entire city of Chicago," Scott said. "As the city's only NCAA Division I football program, we are creating history and building a legacy that will inspire pride, opportunity, and community for generations to come."

The announcement drew support from major figures in the local sports ecosystem, including Chicago Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren. Warren emphasized the sport's ability to inspire young people and create lasting traditions within the region’s rich sports culture.

To lead the charge, the university hired Chicago State University head coach Bobby Rome II in April. Rome indicated that the staff is eager to begin roster construction, with a specific focus on the transfer portal opening after the new year.

"We are looking at that date as Christmas, but until we get to that point, we are going to hit every level we can," Rome said regarding the recruitment process. "We are Chicago State. That is what we have been doing since we have been founded. We make history, and it is just a step in the right direction."

The Cougars will play their inaugural game at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, on Aug. 29.

