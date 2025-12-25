Christmas Eve delivers new contender for college football catch of the year

Great catches can pop up at surprising times. For instance, late on Christmas Eve, which much of the world turning toward holiday celebrations, the Hawaii Bowl delivered one of the top reception of the 2025 season.

The game, a battle between home Hawaii and ACC foe California, was a wild show, but was never bigger than on one particularly impressive snag that seemed to turn the tide of the entire game.

Hawaii trailed 21-0 midway through the second quarter, when on 3rd and 10 Hawaii QB Micah Alejado took a downfield shot at wideout Pofele Ashlock. Ashlock was well covered by California DB Quimari Shemwell, who was face-guarding Ashlock as he turned back to look for the ball. That's when football magic happened.

Ashlock, while falling down, somehow reaches around Shemwell and finds a way to snag the pass through the defender's body and to control the catch as he fell to the ground with a significant first down.

How significant was the catch? Hawaii turned that drive into its first score and rallied to claim a last-minute 35-31 win in the bowl game. Arguably, none of that happens without Ashlock's big play. But how does it stack up against other big-time catches of the season?

Jeremiah Smith's big grab

Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith contributed an impressive sticky-handed snag to the year's best efforts. Smith's touchdown came in an already secured victory over Penn State, But controlling a deflected pass against a pair of defenders with one hand earned Smith a catch of the year slot.

JEREMIAH SMITH ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 😱



He snags an unreal TD catch for @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/yBTdM0xfTW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 1, 2025

Omar Cooper's tiptoe snag

On the other hand, Indiana's Omar Cooper made his gravity-defying snag at the biggest time possible. With Indiana on the verage of being upset by Penn State, Cooper went up and managed to hold his foot up in the air long enough to touch his back foot in bounds on a difficult and historic catch. It's a wonderful combination of big time play and big time moment.

THE MOST INSANE TOE TAP YOU'LL SEE ALL SEASON



Omar Cooper Jr. take a bow 👏@IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/07MncUCK4d — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 8, 2025

Bernard's up and over

Another strong candidate for catch of the year is Alabama's Germie Bernard. With the Tide clining to a 27-24 lead in a Playoff battle with Oklahoma, Bernard went up and over the top of the Oklahoma defensive back to haul in a massive catch. It's not dissimilar to Ashlock's catch, except that Bernard executed his snag in the air.

GERMIE BERNARD WITH WHAT MAY BE THE CATCH OF THE YEAR 🤯



pic.twitter.com/wtnW47NkF5 — College Football Report (@CFBReport) December 20, 2025

CJ's one-handed snag

One more possibility came from CJ Daniels in Miami's early upset of Notre Dame. Daniels worked in between two defenders and made a glorious one-handed snag for a key touchdown. As that score helped Miami win the game and end up besting Notre Dame for a CFP spot, it's another big, big catch.