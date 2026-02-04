Which college football teams are projected to have the most top NFL Draft picks?

With the Hula Bowl and Senior Bowl completed, the countdown to the NFL Draft is on... and some colleges are going to be featured prominently. A recent two-round mock draft from ESPN and Matt Miller answers the question of which schools are likely to have the most players taken early in the draft.

Miller attended the Senior Bowl and will likely further hone his predictions after the Draft combine later this month. While he's not set in stone on the players to be chosen, Miller is narrowing his focus in rendering these Draft projections. Here are the schools that he projects to be most prominently featured in the first two rounds.

Ohio State (5)

The Buckeyes are no surprise, with defensive standout Arvell Reese projected as the second pick in the Draft. But the Buckeyes are projected to place four picks in the top 12 picks of the Draft, with Reese joined by wideout Carnell Tate, safety Caleb Downs, and linebacker Sonny Styles. While Ohio State isn't the lone school with five projected picks, they're the team with the highest and most frequent picks.

Clemson (5)

Clemson defender TJ Parker is part of a massive Clemson influx of NFL Draft talent ahead. Parker is shown with Coach Dabo Swinney. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a tough year, Clemson might surprise as the other main NFL Draft feeder, but there the Tigers are. Miller projects talented EDGE TJ Parker as the 20th pick in the Draft, which is the earliest landing spot set for a Tiger. But with two other first-round picks and two second-round choices, Clemson could be the NFL Draft placement leader.

Alabama (4)

The Tide doesn't have any projected first-round picks, which would be the first time since 2008 that Alabama would lack a first-rounder. But wide receiver Germie Bernard and tackle Kadyn Proctor are projected near the top of the second round, and Alabama ended up in the thick of this list of top Draft talent.

Georgia (4)

Tackle Monroe Freeling is the lone projected first-round pick, but Kirby Smart's team is also projected to make some second-round noise. Zachariah Branch at pick 53 is the last slotted Georgia standout, but he could be a surprising impact player from day one in the NFL.

Indiana (4)

Likely top overall pick Fernando Mendoza is a significant part of Indiana's likely NFL Draft output. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The defending champions will make noise early with Fernando Mendoza, the consensus top pick. But the rest of Indiana's hopefuls are second-round guys, including corner D'Angelo Ponds. It wouldn't be surprising if the title-winning experience bumps a few more Hoosiers into early Draft slots.

Miami (4)

Tackle Francis Mauigoa looks like a top-five pick, with Miller slotting him at third. Meanwhile, Rueben Bain Jr. has more competition to be a top EDGE, but he will also draw plenty of interest, with ESPN's projection placing him fourth. Miami brought some heavy talent into the Draft class.