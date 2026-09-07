The ‘Cockiest’ Team in College Football This Year Is Evident

Lane Kiffin doesn't need his players to talk. The scoreboard did that for him.

LSU spent Week 1 turning Clemson into a cautionary tale, and Kiffin spent his halftime interview turning up the volume on his own program. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky watched the same 51-10 blowout and reached the only conclusion available. LSU isn't just good. LSU, like their coach, is justifiably cocky, and college football hasn't seen a program own that label this openly in years.

LSU's talent showed up immediately against Clemson

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a play against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arrogance has its place in sports. Michael Jordan's tongue soaring toward iconic dunks. Muhammad Ali's brash bravado. Tall tales of Larry Bird's trash talk. The "Showtime" Lakers. The 1990s Dallas Cowboys. The Miami Hurricanes' teams of the 1980s and 1990s were the bad boys of college football.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers might be headed in that direction. Far too early to put them in that high stratosphere, but something akin to it. Though they'll have a lot to do in the coming weeks to back that up. Sports inevitably have heroes and villains. Kiffin's certainly been setting himself up to be the villain for years now.

Clemson left Week 1 looking overwhelmed. LSU built a 31-3 halftime lead and finished with 644 total yards, its highest output since a 2023 win over Florida. Sam Leavitt, the Arizona State transfer making his first start in Baton Rouge, threw for 230 yards and ran for 113 more, scoring three total touchdowns before Kiffin pulled him in the third quarter. Running back Dilin Jones matched Leavitt's rushing total. Wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. caught seven passes for 110 yards.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky breaks down LSU's cockiness

Orlovsky's read of the game lined up with what showed up on the field. He called LSU "the cockiest team in college football" on ESPN's "Get Up," adding that the Tigers "could have scored 70 if they wanted." Clemson finished 1-for-13 on third down and managed one first down through the first three quarters, according to live updates from the broadcast.

Kiffin didn't wait for reporters to make the case for him. At halftime, with LSU already in control, he told ESPN's Holly Rowe it "took everything" not to bring up the ongoing dispute over adding former NFL players Zxavian Harris and Dae'Quan Wright to the roster. He said it anyway, telling Rowe to "imagine we had pros." LSU had already blocked the additions through the SEC, and Kiffin used the moment to remind everyone his roster was enough.

Cockiness backed by results is a different story in college football

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (7) during the Tigers' game against Clemson on Sept. 5, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Confidence without production gets punished across college football every week. Confidence paired with a 41-point margin over Clemson reads differently. LSU's swagger through one week rests on a real foundation.

Kiffin has built his reputation on saying exactly what he thinks, whether it's about an opposing coach or his own roster. LSU's response to a manufactured NFL-players controversy was to go out and dismantle a ranked Clemson team without needing the extra bodies. That's the swagger Orlovsky is describing, and it's rooted in personnel and coaching rather than noise.

What LSU still has to prove after Week 1

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) passes against Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Champ Thompson (29) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One win doesn't settle a season, and LSU's schedule gets no easier from here. Louisiana Tech visits in Week 2 before LSU travels to Oxford in Week 3 for Kiffin's first game against his former Ole Miss team since taking the LSU job. Texas A&M, Alabama, and Texas all remain on a schedule loaded with ranked opponents.

Cockiness works as a description right up until the results stop matching it. LSU spent Week 1 making sure they matched, and college football will spend the rest of September finding out whether Kiffin's team can keep saying it and backing it up at the same time.